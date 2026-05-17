SC Freiburg make approach for Wilfried Gnonto move

SC Freiburg are interested in a move for Wilfried Gnonto ahead of the summer, with an enquiry already made.

Wilfried Gnonto appears to be on the move away from Leeds United, as UEFA Europa League finalists SC Freiburg are showing an interest. As per Sky Sports, the Bundesliga side have already enquired about the Italian speedster, who remains unhappy with life at Elland Road.

Leeds United have confirmed their survival in the Premier League, and they could still finish the season much higher than anticipated earlier. Once the campaign is done, Daniel Farke is expected to make consolidated plans for the summer window, as plenty of squad changes are expected, including a few notable departures.

Leeds United are reportedly open to selling Wilfried Gnonto, with Bundesliga side SC Freiburg now showing considerable interest in the Italian attacker. The winger is also not happy with life at Elland Road following a considerable reduction in his game time since getting promoted to the Premier League.

Will Wilfried Gnonto leave Leeds United?

There were links to an exit back in January, when Gnonto was already unhappy with his game time under Farke. Leeds United did not want to weaken their side by selling the 22-year-old speedster, but the time may have come to make that decision.

Fiorentina were also linked with a move, but the arrival of SC Freiburg in the picture could change the equation for Gnonto. The youngster has only started seven games all season across all competitions, which is not helping him develop in his career, making an exit from Elland Road all the more necessary for the winger.

SC Freiburg the right option for Gnonto?

Freiburg are in the final of the UEFA Europa League, and could qualify for the UEFA Champions League if they manage to defeat Aston Villa in the grand event. The Bundesliga outfit have made an enquiry for the 22-year-old Leeds United speedster, which could lead to the Premier League side consider the idea of a sale.

The switch to Germany with Freiburg could be a good move for the Italian, who could potentially establish himself as a key star there. Any move will certainly depend on the asking price set by Leeds United, who could ask for a significant fee given the winger has a contract with the club until 2028.