Leeds United retain Mykhailo Mudryk interest as player pushes for Premier League stay.

Leeds United are working to strengthen Daniel Farke’s attacking options before the transfer deadline, with another wide player remaining high on the club’s agenda.

Their search has already encountered difficulties, but developments surrounding one long-standing target could provide encouragement. Chelsea are considering the future of Mykhailo Mudryk, while the Ukraine international is seeking regular first-team football following his return to action.

According to Ben Jacobs via X, Leeds United retain an interest in Mudryk and have not ruled out making another offer, with the winger’s preference to remain in England potentially strengthening their position.

Mudryk preference offers Leeds hope

Leeds have already made two approaches for the 25-year-old, but Chelsea rejected both and subsequently indicated that Elland Road was no longer being considered as a destination. That stance remains the biggest obstacle to a deal.

Chelsea would prefer Mudryk to join Strasbourg, who are controlled by the same ownership group, but the player reportedly favours remaining in the Premier League. Other English top-flight clubs are also interested, meaning Mudryk could have alternatives if Chelsea become more flexible during the final stages of the window. Leeds are therefore prepared to remain patient and see whether the situation changes before September 1.

Chelsea need convincing over late deal

Mudryk is keen to secure regular minutes this season after returning to action following the successful appeal of his ban for breaching anti-doping regulations. His desire to play regularly provides Leeds with another potential selling point, particularly if Farke can offer him a prominent role at Elland Road.

However, the Whites cannot progress without Chelsea changing their position. Football Insider reports that Leeds would need to do significant work in negotiations to persuade the Blues to reopen discussions after talks reached an impasse last weekend. Farke nevertheless remains determined to strengthen his attack, and Mudryk continues to feature prominently among the options being considered.

This deal remains difficult, but Mudryk’s preference has given Leeds a reason not to walk away. Chelsea clearly favour Strasbourg and have already rejected two Leeds approaches. Ordinarily, that would be enough to end the pursuit.

The player’s wishes could change the dynamic. If Mudryk is determined to remain in England and Chelsea want him playing regularly, Leeds can make a credible case. Much now depends on whether Chelsea soften their stance as the deadline approaches. If they do, Leeds appear ready to return quickly with another proposal.