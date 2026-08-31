Pape Matar Sarr set to join Juventus as loan deal agreed

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr is on the verge of joining Serie A club Juventus on a season-long loan deal.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the agreement between Juventus and Tottenham will have a conditional obligation clause. The Serie A giants have been eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 23-year-old midfielder.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the total package is worth €30 million if Sarr completes a permanent move to Juventus next summer. The loan fee is worth €2 million, with the remaining €28 million being the value of the clause, which will activate if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League or Europa League and if he appears in over 50% games this season.

Pape Matar Sarr and his Tottenham journey so far

Pape Matar Sarr joined Tottenham from FC Metz in August 2021 before establishing himself as a regular in the senior setup during 2023/24. However, fitness issues and indifferent form plagued him in the 2025/26 campaign, restricting him to only 13 starts, though he contributed 2 goals and 4 assists.

The Senegalese international has made 141 appearances for Tottenham thus far while chipping in with 11 goals and 11 assists. However, his situation at the North London club became concerning this summer, after they signed Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. With Spurs preferring to keep Lucas Bergvall, Sarr’s prospects diminished heading into the 2026/27 season.

Juventus win race after competition elsewhere

Recent reports have linked Pape Matar Sarr with several clubs, including Aston Villa and Al-Ahli. Other updates suggested that Nottingham Forest led the race to sign the Tottenham midfielder, with a few other well-known clubs also keen on signing him. However, they must now look elsewhere.

Juventus’s move addresses a gap in midfield. Teun Koopmeiners has been inconsistent since arriving from Atalanta, while Weston McKennie and Khephren Thuram have blown hot and cold throughout their stints with the Bianconeri. Sarr’s versatility and proven track record in midfield provide depth and adaptability Juventus have sought. The structure reflects Juventus’s measured strategy, as a modest loan fee allows for midfield depth and partnership with Manuel Locatelli, given the recent arrivals and demands in the squad.

Personal terms were never an issue, as recent reports suggested that the Senegalese midfielder swiftly reached an agreement with Juventus. With the deal now finalised between the clubs, Sarr’s transfer hinges on passing his medical examinations.