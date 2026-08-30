Pape Matar Sarr agrees personal terms with Juventus, talks with Tottenham advance

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr is closing in on joining Serie A club Juventus on loan this summer.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Pape Matar Sarr has reached an agreement with Juventus over personal terms. The Serie A giants are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the Bianconeri will aim to sign Sarr on a loan deal with a purchase option, with Tottenham eager to include a conditional obligation clause. Another update by Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Italian heavyweights are “advancing in talks to sign” the promising midfielder, hoping to beat AS Monaco, Besiktas, and English clubs to his signature.

Pape Matar Sarr and his time at Tottenham so far

Pape Matar Sarr has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Tottenham Hotspur from FC Metz in August 2021. The 23-year-old had to bide his time before becoming a regular, and he finally established a foothold in the senior setup 2023/24. However, fitness issues and poor form plagued him in the 2025/26 campaign, restricting him to only 13 starts, though he contributed 2 goals and 4 assists.

The Senegalese international was a regular in the UEFA Champions League, starting seven games. However, his situation at the North London club has worsened this summer, as they have signed Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. With Spurs eager to keep Lucas Bergvall, Sarr’s prospects have not appeared bright heading into the 2026/27 season.

What next?

Recent reports have linked Pape Matar Sarr with several clubs, with Aston Villa and Al-Ahli among his prospective suitors. Other updates suggested that Nottingham Forest led the race to sign the Tottenham midfielder, with AS Monaco and Besiktas also vying for his signature.

Juventus’s interest in Sarr is understandable, as Teun Koopmeiners reportedly faces an uncertain future at the Allianz Stadium. With Weston McKennie and Khephren Thuram being inconsistent throughout their stints with the Bianconeri, they need another option for the central areas, making Sarr a viable target.

Recent reports have suggested that the Senegalese midfielder is ready to leave Tottenham in the ongoing transfer window, and the opportunity to play for a high-profile Serie A club like Juventus is clearly appealing. With talks with Tottenham advancing, Juventus can move quickly to secure an agreement for a late deal.