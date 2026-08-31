Juventus submit loan offer to sign Pape Matar Sarr

Juventus will look to sign 23-year-old Senegalese international Pape Matar Sarr from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sport Italia, Pape Matar Sarr has become the top target for Juventus after Franck Kessie decided to rejoin Atalanta instead. The Serie A giants are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.

Per Sky Sport Italia, the Bianconeri will aim to sign Sarr on a loan deal with a conditional obligation clause. They have offered Tottenham a loan fee of €2 million and €26 million as the clause, which will activate if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League and if he appears in over 50% games this season. Juventus and Tottenham already have an agreement in principle.

Pape Matar Sarr and his Tottenham journey so far

Pape Matar Sarr has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from FC Metz in August 2021. The 23-year-old was slow off the blocks at the North London club, and he finally established a foothold in the senior setup 2023/24. However, fitness issues and indifferent form plagued him in the 2025/26 campaign, restricting him to only 13 starts, though he contributed 2 goals and 4 assists.

The Senegalese international was a regular in the UEFA Champions League, starting seven games. However, his situation at the North London club has devolved this summer, as they have signed Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. With Spurs eager to keep Lucas Bergvall, Sarr’s prospects diminished heading into the 2026/27 season.

Serie A move on the horizon after competition elsewhere

Recent reports have linked Pape Matar Sarr with several clubs, with Aston Villa and Al-Ahli among his prospective suitors. Other updates suggested that Nottingham Forest were in pole position to sign the Tottenham midfielder, with AS Monaco and Besiktas also vying for his signature.

Juventus’s interest in Sarr addresses a tactical need in midfield. Teun Koopmeiners has struggled since arriving from Atalanta, while Weston McKennie and Khephren Thuram have been inconsistent throughout their stints with the Bianconeri. The loan-with-obligation structure gated on Champions League qualification and playing-time thresholds reflects Juventus’s cautious approach to midfield depth given these recent acquisitions.

Recent reports have suggested that the Senegalese midfielder has already reached an agreement on personal terms with Juventus. So, with a “basic agreement” now in place between the clubs for a loan-to-buy deal, a move to Serie A appears imminent.