Crystal Palace ready to pay €25 million to sign Oumar Solet

Crystal Palace will attempt to sign 26-year-old French defender Oumar Solet from Serie A club Udinese this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Messaggero Veneto, Oumar Solet is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the final hours of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Udinese defender.

Per Messaggero Veneto, Crystal Palace may soon submit a bid worth €25 million to sign Solet from Udinese before the September 1 transfer deadline. However, the Serie A club will demand around €30 million to part ways with the Frenchman, with the report suggesting that the valuation could “discourage” the South London club.

How has Oumar Solet fared in Serie A?

Oumar Solet has established himself as one of the most reliable defenders in Serie A since joining Udinese in January 2025. Despite being a free agent for six months before the move, the 26-year-old showed no signs of rustiness, and he has made significant progress in the last 18 months, becoming a mainstay at the back for the Friuliani.

The French defender has made over 50 appearances thus far for Udinese while contributing four goals and four assists. Meanwhile, Solet’s progress has provoked interest from several well-known clubs, with Crystal Palace among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Oumar Solet is understandable. While Oscar Mingueza and Takehiro Tomiyasu have arrived at Selhurst Park this summer to bolster Pierre Sage’s centre-back options, the Eagles have been scouring the market for another central defender, as Maxence Lacroix has created a gaping hole in the backline since joining Chelsea a few weeks ago.

Several candidates have emerged on Crystal Palace’s wishlist; recent reports claimed that Joel Ordonez was on the verge of joining the South London club after they hijacked Aston Villa’s move for the Club Brugge centre-back. However, the Ecuadorian centre-back failed his medical, forcing Palace to seek alternatives.

Solet is thus an intriguing option, as he can offer the prime years of his career to the Premier League club. The French centre-back also has extensive experience in the top-five European leagues through his stints with Udinese and Lyon, adding to his appeal. However, with Crystal Palace unlikely to pay €30 million, they must pursue an alternative, who may be Honest Ahanor amid suggestions of an agreement for a loan deal.