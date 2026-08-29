Crystal Palace eyeing Oumar Solet as Joel Ordonez alternative

Crystal Palace may look to sign 26-year-old French centre-back Oumar Solet from Serie A club Udinese this summer.

According to an update from Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, Crystal Palace came close to signing Joel Ordonez from Club Brugge to conclude the summer moves for centre-backs. However, the Ecuadorian international has failed his medical, thus forcing the South London club to look elsewhere for a central defender.

Oumar Solet has thus emerged as an alternative on Crystal Palace’s wishlist, with Orazio Accomando suggesting that the Eagles have prepared a bid worth €25 million to sign the Frenchman from Udinese in the final days of the ongoing transfer window.

How has Oumar Solet fared in Serie A?

Oumar Solet has established himself as one of the most dependable defenders in Serie A since joining Udinese in January 2025, having been a free agent for six months before the move. The 26-year-old has made significant progress in the last 18 months, becoming a mainstay at the back for the Friuliani.

The French defender has made over 50 appearances thus far for Udinese while contributing four goals and four assists. Meanwhile, Solet’s exploits have stimulated the interest of several well-known clubs, with Crystal Palace among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Oumar Solet makes sense. While Oscar Mingueza and Takehiro Tomiyasu have arrived at Selhurst Park this summer to bolster Pierre Sage’s centre-back options, the Eagles have been scouring the market for another central defender, as Maxence Lacroix has created a gaping hole in the backline since joining Chelsea.

Several candidates have thus emerged on Crystal Palace’s wishlist, and recent reports claimed that Joel Ordonez was on the verge of joining the South London club after they hijacked Aston Villa’s move for the Club Brugge defender. However, the Ecuadorian centre-back has failed his medical, forcing Palace to return to the drawing board.

Solet is thus an intriguing option, as he can offer the prime years of his career to the Premier League club. The French defender also has extensive experience in the top-five European leagues through his stints with Udinese and Lyon, thus adding to his appeal.