Crystal Palace hijack Aston Villa move for Joel Ordonez

Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez is on the verge of joining Crystal Palace on an initial loan deal this summer.

According to an update from Ben Jacobs, Joel Ordonez has also been the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 22-year-old Club Brugge defender.

However, Aston Villa must look elsewhere, as Ben Jacobs has revealed that Crystal Palace and Club Brugge have an agreement over a loan deal with a conditional obligation clause worth £25 million. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the youngster is ready to join Palace, though the Italian journalist has suggested that he will join the South London club on a permanent move.

How has Joel Ordonez fared at Club Brugge?

Joel Ordonez has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Jupiler Pro League since joining Club Brugge from Club NXT in July 2023. The 22-year-old had already been in Europe for a year before moving to his current club. However, he has found a stable foothold at Club Brugge, establishing himself as one of the world’s best young centre-back prospects in the last three seasons.

The Ecuadorian international has made over 100 appearances thus far for Club Brugge while chipping in with seven goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Ordonez’s exploits for the Belgian outfit have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with an adventure in the Premier League on the horizon.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Joel Ordonez has been on Crystal Palace’s radar for a long time. The continued interest has been understandable, even though they have signed Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oscar Mingueza this summer. However, the Eagles need a long-term central defensive solution amid Chadi Riad’s fitness issues, making Ordonez an option worth considering.

As for Aston Villa, the Villans have been pursuing a centre-back over the last few weeks as they prepared for the departure of Ezri Konsa, who has joined Arsenal this summer. Additionally, Tyrone Mings and Victor Lindelof are on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of their careers. So, Ordonez has been an option worth considering for Aston Villa.

Recent reports claimed that personal terms posed no issues for Aston Villa, though Crystal Palace’s move has left them in a spot of bother. The West Midlands club must now identify an alternative to Ordonez, with the Ecuadorian international on the verge of joining Crystal Palace.