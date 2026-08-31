Honest Ahanor set to join Crystal Palace as loan deal agreed

Atalanta centre-back Honest Ahanor has reached an agreement to join Crystal Palace on loan once he moves to Chelsea.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace and Atalanta have reached an agreement over a season-long loan deal for Honest Ahanor. The 18-year-old Atalanta wonderkid will join Chelsea in a deal worth £40 million next summer while completing a temporary switch across London.

The Italian journalist has revealed that the teenager will undergo his medical tests on Monday. Another update from Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Chelsea and Atalanta have already signed all documents to complete the player’s £40 million move, though he has suggested Crystal Palace will sign him on loan from Atalanta.

Honest Ahanor and his progress so far

Honest Ahanor is the latest prodigy to rise in prominence in his homeland. The youngster joined Atalanta from Genoa last summer, and he has established himself as one of the best young prospects in Serie A over the past 12 months. Born in Aversa, the 18-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in Italy, starting his youth career with Progetto Atletico Genoa before graduating from the youth division at Genoa CFC.

The Italian defender gradually grew in stature in the 2025/26 season, and he has amassed nearly 2,000 minutes of game time in 35 appearances across all competitions for Atalanta thus far while chipping in with a goal. Meanwhile, Ahanor’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with an adventure in the Premier League on the cards.

London calling

Honest Ahanor has been on Chelsea’s wishlist for several months. The continued interest has been understandable given recent departures. Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile have left Stamford Bridge on season-long loan deals, whilst Tosin Adarabioyo faces an uncertain future with recent reports linking him to Aston Villa. Additionally, Trevoh Chalobah joined Como earlier this summer.

Alongside the arrival of Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, Chelsea continued to pursue young talent for long-term development. Given Alonso’s preference for a back three, Ahanor represents a long-term centre-back option. However, he will spend the 2026/27 season away from Stamford Bridge, with Crystal Palace reaching an agreement for a loan deal.

Crystal Palace’s interest in Ahanor makes sense, as they need a centre-back to replace Lacroix and offset recent defensive departures. A loan move offers the Eagles a low-risk acquisition while they direct capital to other squad priorities.