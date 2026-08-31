Arsenal rule out last-gasp move for Endrick amid Liverpool links

Arsenal will not pursue a deal to sign 20-year-old Brazilian international Endrick from Real Madrid this summer.

According to a report by Fabrizio Romano on Caught Offside, Endrick is also the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 20-year-old Real Madrid attacking sensation.

However, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that while Arsenal will not pursue a move for the South American attacking sensation, Real Madrid had no interest in cashing in on him either. The report adds that the “expectation is absolutely for Endrick to continue there” beyond the summer transfer window.

How has Endrick fared at Real Madrid and Lyon?

Endrick has had to bide his time since joining Real Madrid from Palmeiras in a big-money deal, with regular game time eluding him at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, his fortunes have improved dramatically after a loan spell with Lyon. The 20-year-old made an immediate impact at the Ligue 1 club, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 21 appearances for Les Gones.

The Brazilian attacker’s explosive performances for Lyon have captured the attention of several top European clubs, with Premier League clubs, in particular, chasing his signature. Arsenal and Liverpool have been among the prospective suitors vying for his signature in recent weeks.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Endrick has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time. The continued interest makes strategic sense given they have yet to fill Mohamed Salah’s void at Anfield, with Cody Gakpo now closing in on joining Manchester City. While the Real Madrid prodigy is primarily a striker, he has also been equally efficient on the right flank, which adds to his appeal as a replacement for Salah and Gakpo.

As for Arsenal, the Gunners have been scouring the market for a versatile attacker throughout the summer. While primarily a striker, Endrick has also played effectively on the right wing, broadening his tactical utility. However, the Premier League champions primarily need a striker, as Gabriel Jesus is set to join Barcelona. The 20-year-old Real Madrid attacking sensation has thus emerged as a viable target for Arsenal.

However, Real Madrid’s refusal to negotiate a deal means a summer deal was never viable. Endrick will be eager to secure regular game time this term, though he faces stiff competition from Carlos Espi.