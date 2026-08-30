Manchester City optimistic of signing Cody Gakpo in £85 million deal

Manchester City are confident about winning the race to sign 27-year-old versatile Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo.

Manchester City are increasingly confident of completing a deal for Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, with the Dutchman having given the green light to a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, City expect to finalise the remaining details of the transfer once Liverpool secure a replacement for Gakpo. The proposed deal is worth £85 million, making the 27-year-old one of the club’s major additions as they look to reshape their attacking options before the transfer deadline.

Gakpo joined Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 for an initial fee of around £37 million and has since established himself as an important member of their forward line. However, the versatile Dutch attacker’s future has been a big talking point since Arne Slot’s departure.

The Dutchman chopped in with nine goals and six assists in 52 appearances across all competitions last season. He further enhanced his reputation with his performances for the Netherlands at the World Cup.

Why are Manchester City signing Cody Gakpo?

Manchester City’s interest in Gakpo has been driven by their need to replenish the attacking department following the departures of Savio and Omar Marmoush. Manager Enzo Maresca is seeking a versatile forward capable of contributing immediately.

Gakpo’s Premier League experience makes him particularly attractive; having spent more than three years at Liverpool, he would not require an adaptation period and could immediately compete for a starting role on the left wing.

The Dutchman’s versatility also gives Maresca greater flexibility when managing the frontline, allowing the player to operate from the left, play centrally, or contribute from other attacking positions. For Gakpo, the proposed move could represent an opportunity to take on a new challenge while potentially becoming City’s first-choice option on the left following their recent attacking departures.

Manchester City remain optimistic that the transfer can be completed, but Liverpool’s next move will determine how quickly the deal progresses. The Reds must first find a suitable replacement before giving the green light to Gakpo’s departure. Until that happens, City will have to wait despite having already received the player’s approval for a five-year contract.