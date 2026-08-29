Arsenal conduct negotiations to sign Endrick, deal improbable

Arsenal will look to sign 20-year-old Brazilian international Endrick from Real Madrid before the September 1 transfer deadline.

According to a report by talkSPORT, Endrick is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Premier League champions are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have held talks to land the 20-year-old Real Madrid attacking sensation.

Per talkSPORT, the Gunners are ready to test Real Madrid’s resolve with an offer to sign the South American attacking prospect. However, reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that neither the Spanish giants nor the player wants to part ways this summer, and he will “go nowhere despite requests from several clubs”.

How has Endrick fared at Real Madrid and Lyon?

Endrick has had to bide his time since joining Real Madrid from Palmeiras in a big-money deal, with game time sparse at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, his fortunes have transformed significantly after a loan spell with Lyon. The 20-year-old made an immediate impact at the Ligue 1 club, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 21 appearances for Les Gones.

The Brazilian attacker’s impressive performances for Lyon have captured the attention of several top European clubs, with Premier League outfits, in particular, chasing his signature. Arsenal will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Endrick has been on Arsenal’s radar for several months. The continued interest makes logical sense given they have been scouring the market for a versatile attacker throughout the ongoing transfer window. While primarily a striker, Endrick has also played effectively on the right wing, broadening his tactical utility.

However, the Premier League champions primarily need a striker, as Gabriel Jesus faces an uncertain future at the Emirates. The 20-year-old Real Madrid attacking sensation has thus emerged as a viable target for Arsenal, though they also remain keen on signing Julian Alvarez.

Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid had no interest in selling the Brazilian attacker after parting ways with Gonzalo Garcia. With Fabrizio Romano confirming Endrick will not leave, Arsenal’s pursuit appears over before the September 1 deadline.