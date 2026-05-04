Real Madrid tell Arsenal, Chelsea Endrick is not for sale

Arsenal and Chelsea have suffered a massive setback in their pursuit of Real Madrid attacking sensation Endrick.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Real Madrid have no intentions of parting ways with Endrick ahead of next season. Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on signing the Brazilian and have made fresh enquiries. However, they have been made aware of Los Blancos’ stance on his future.

After struggling for game time at Real Madrid during the first half of the season, Endrick ended up joining Lyon on loan in the winter window. He has made quite an impact at the French club, and his performances seem to have convinced the Spanish giants to integrate him back into their first team.

The 19-year-old striker has been involved in 18 games for the Ligue 1 outfit, and he has managed to contribute towards 14 goals (7 goals, 7 assists). While he prefers playing down the middle, Endrick has been deployed on the right flank as well, and he has done an impressive job.

He is set to return to his parent club after the end of the season. He did push for an exit during the winter window, as he was frustrated by the lack of chances under Xabi Alonso. Since the Spanish coach has already left the club, Endrick has a realistic opportunity to establish himself as a key figure in the team.

For now, the teenager is focused on making it into Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the World Cup. His recent form has strengthened his case, and it has also resulted in interest from clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal.

Chelsea and Arsenal are unlikely to sign Endrick

Both London clubs have been linked with him on multiple occasions. They have reignited their pursuit and have already made an enquiry. The Gunners are looking at him as a quality forward who can compete with Viktor Gyokeres and Bukayo Saka for a place in the XI.

With Liam Delap not hitting top form at Chelsea, the Brazilian could replace him in the team ahead of next season. Both clubs have enquired about his availability in recent weeks. However, it seems Madrid’s stance on his future is quite clear.

The Spanish giants won’t negotiate his departure. They have informed both clubs that he will return to the Bernabeu and is an important part of their plans for next season. Meanwhile, the player is eager to stay in Spain, as he wants to fight for his place.