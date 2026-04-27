Arsenal keeping tabs on Endrick for summer transfer

Premier League table-toppers Arsenal are reportedly tracking the situation of 19-year-old Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick, currently on loan at Ligue 1 club Lyon.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid attacking sensation Endrick is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the summer transfer window, and they are closely monitoring the Brazilian youngster’s exploits during his loan spell at Ligue 1 club Lyon.

While a summer move is not certain, the Premier League table-toppers are tracking the South American attacker’s progress while hoping he becomes available for a deal. However, Real Madrid will not sanction the youngster’s departure in the coming months, creating a significant obstacle to any potential transfer.

How has Endrick fared at Real Madrid and Lyon?

Endrick faced limited opportunities after joining Real Madrid from Palmeiras in a big-money deal, with game time scarce at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, his fortunes have transformed dramatically during his loan spell with Lyon. The Brazilian has made an immediate impact at the Ligue 1 club, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in 18 appearances for Les Gones thus far.

The 19-year-old attacker’s explosive performances for Lyon have captured the attention of several top European clubs, with Manchester United among the other prospective suitors. An adventure in the Premier League may materialise for the Brazilian international, with Arsenal among the clubs vying for his signature this summer.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Endrick has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time. The continued interest makes strategic sense given the uncertainty surrounding Gabriel Jesus’s future at the Emirates, while Viktor Gyokeres is still adapting to English football following his summer move from Sporting CP. Additionally, Kai Havertz has struggled with ongoing fitness concerns in recent seasons.

This situation leaves Arsenal needing to strengthen their attacking options significantly. The club has identified several targets, including Julian Alvarez. Endrick remains an appealing prospect thanks to his age profile and positional versatility (he can operate across the frontline) making him an ideal long-term investment.

However, with Real Madrid steadfastly refusing to sell the talented Brazilian, a summer transfer to Arsenal faces significant hurdles. The Gunners must, therefore, keep multiple striker options in their plans as they pursue their search for a versatile, dynamic attacker to bolster their squad.