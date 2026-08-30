Gabriel Jesus set to join Barcelona as deal agreed

Gabriel Jesus is on the verge of joining Barcelona, with the reigning La Liga champions reaching an agreement to sign the 29-year-old Arsenal attacker.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona will pay €10 million plus add-ons to sign Gabriel Jesus. The Catalan giants have been keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have quickly wrapped up the negotiations with Arsenal.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the player will travel to Barcelona for his medical on Monday, with Arsenal authorising the next step. Another update by Fabrizio Romano has revealed the contract details, with the former Manchester City forward set to sign a two-year deal with the Blaugrana, with the agreement including an optional year.

Gabriel Jesus and his situation

Gabriel Jesus has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Arsenal from Manchester City in a deal worth £45 million in July 2022. The 29-year-old hit the ground running at the North London club and was impressive in his debut season. However, he has steadily fallen in the pecking order since then and missed most of the 2025/26 season due to a long-term knee injury.

The Brazilian international has over 100 outings for Arsenal thus far while chipping in with 32 goals and 22 assists. However, the versatile attacker has become the third-choice striker for the Gunners behind Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz and has yet to make an appearance for Arsenal this term. Yet, he has retained his market appeal, and an adventure in La Liga is on the cards.

Spanish adventure beckons

Recent reports have linked Gabriel Jesus with several Serie A clubs, with AC Milan and Juventus vying for his signature alongside Napoli. However, Barcelona quickly moved to overcome the stiff competition for his signature, intensifying discussions with Arsenal this weekend to find an agreement.

Barcelona’s interest in the former Manchester City attacker has been understandable. The reigning La Liga champions have bolstered their attack by signing Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi. However, they have yet to sign a specialist striker since parting with Robert Lewandowski.

While the Brazilian is unlikely to be a first-choice starter for Barcelona, his presence in the squad gives Hansi Flick tactical flexibility, allowing him to utilise an out-and-out centre-forward when the situation demands the presence of such a player. Per Fabrizio Romano, Jesus “immediately said yes to Barcelona” when the Catalan outfit contacted him, and he is now set to don the famous Blaugrana strip.