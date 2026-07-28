Liverpool line up €50 million move for Endrick

Liverpool are considering a €50 million move for Real Madrid forward Endrick, with the Premier League club looking to reshape their attack ahead of the new season.

Endrick has found competition for places at Real Madrid limits his opportunities for regular first-team football, fuelling speculation over his future. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool believe the 20-year-old has the talent to develop into one of Europe’s elite attackers with consistent playing time.

The Merseyside club’s proposed €50 million offer could test Real Madrid’s resolve, although the Spanish giants are not believed to be actively looking to sell one of their brightest young prospects. Instead, any decision is likely to depend on whether the player pushes for a move to pursue regular football.

Liverpool’s interest comes during a period of significant transition at Anfield. They have already strengthened under new manager Andoni Iraola, bringing in defender Jeremy Jacquet and winger Victor Munoz, while several experienced players have departed following last season’s end.

With Mohamed Salah no longer at the club, Liverpool are assessing attacking options capable of adding pace, creativity and goals to their frontline. Endrick’s versatility and technical ability, alongside his pace, make him an attractive fit for multiple attacking roles and align with the club’s stated recruitment priorities.

The Brazilian would provide Liverpool with another high-upside player capable of developing into a key figure over the coming years rather than serving as an immediate short-term solution.

Can Liverpool get the deal done?

Despite the reported interest, Liverpool could face competition if Real Madrid become willing to negotiate. Endrick remains among Europe’s elite young forwards, and clubs across Europe are expected to monitor his situation closely should his role at the Santiago Bernabeu remain limited.

For now, Real Madrid appear focused on retaining the youngster, but Liverpool’s willingness to table a substantial €50 million proposal demonstrates how highly the Premier League club rate his potential. Whether the Spanish giants decide to entertain such an offer remains to be seen.

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However, with Liverpool continuing to rebuild their squad under Iraola and searching for the next generation of attacking stars, Endrick has emerged as one of the standout names on their shortlist. Liverpool’s interest comes at a time when the Brazilian’s role at the Bernabeu remains uncertain; a decision on a move may depend on whether the player himself signals a willingness to leave.