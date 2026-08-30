Manchester United unwilling to sell Marcus Rashford to Arsenal

Arsenal will look to sign 28-year-old English international Marcus Rashford from Manchester United in a late summer move.

According to a report by 4-4-2, Marcus Rashford is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 28-year-old Manchester United forward.

Per 4-4-2, Manchester United will demand around £60 million to part ways with Rashford in the coming days. However, the report suggests that Red Devils are reluctant to sell the Englishman to Arsenal, as they are “unwilling to strengthen a direct rival” this summer.

The Marcus Rashford resurgence

Marcus Rashford enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign at Barcelona following his arrival from Manchester United on a season-long loan deal last summer. The Blaugrana pushed to sign the Englishman after his exceptional performances for Aston Villa in the second half of the 2024/25 campcan aign resurrected his fortunes and helped him earn his dream move to Catalonia.

The English winger scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists across 49 outings in all competitions, averaging a goal contribution every 93 minutes. However, despite these impressive displays, a permanent transfer to Barcelona will not materialise after they chose to sign Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi instead. That has opened the door for other interested parties.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Arsenal’s interest in Marcus Rashford carries tactical merit. While Christos Tzolis has arrived from Club Brugge and already looks the part at the Emirates, he has replaced Leandro Trossard following the Belgian winger’s move to Besiktas. With Gabriel Martinelli’s long-term future uncertain amid his links with Al-Hilal, the Gunners need another wide attacker.

Rashford has thus emerged as a viable target, as he can be an alternative to Tzolis on the left flank. Additionally, the Englishman’s ability to play as a striker means Arsenal will not need to pursue a centre-forward to replace Gabriel Jesus amid uncertainties surrounding the Brazilian attacker’s long-term future.

Also Read: Michael Carrick’s Marcus Rashford gamble could yet pay off for Manchester United

However, with 4-4-2 report suggesting that Manchester United will hesitate to conduct a deal with Arsenal, a move can only materialise if the Premier League champions pay £60 million. That is understood to pose a challenge for Arsenal, and a last-gasp move is unlikely to see the light of day.