Arsenal, Barcelona contemplate last-gasp move for Marcus Rashford

Manchester United face some important attacking decisions in the final days of the transfer window, despite Marcus Rashford having been reintegrated into the first-team squad.

The England international has been handed the number nine shirt and featured from the bench in Manchester United’s opening-day defeat at Hull City. The club are currently planning for him to remain, particularly with Joshua Zirkzee being allowed to join Fiorentina.

However, Rashford’s situation is attracting attention elsewhere. According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Barcelona are both monitoring the 28-year-old, and sources have not completely ruled out a late departure from Old Trafford.

Arsenal could turn to Rashford

Arsenal’s interest comes as Mikel Arteta searches for another left-sided attacking option following Gabriel Martinelli’s move to Al-Hilal. The Gunners have explored several possibilities, including Real Madrid youngster Endrick, but Rashford is a player they have admired for some time.

A late approach therefore remains possible if Manchester United indicate that they are prepared to negotiate. Any deal would nevertheless depend heavily on developments at Old Trafford. The Red Devils remain keen to retain Rashford and would need to consider alternative attacking options if they sanctioned another departure after Zirkzee.

Sources consequently describe a Rashford exit as highly unlikely rather than impossible, leaving the door slightly open should an attractive proposal arrive.

Barcelona remain in contact with Rashford camp

Barcelona provide another potential route away from Manchester and the Catalan giants remain admirers of Rashford following his successful loan spell at Camp Nou last season and have maintained communication with his representatives despite his reintegration at United.

Barcelona had been considering other attacking targets, most notably Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, but completing a move for the Argentine before Tuesday’s deadline is now regarded as highly unlikely. That could potentially bring Rashford back into focus.

Manchester United currently hold the strongest position because they are planning their season with the forward involved. Nevertheless, Arsenal’s search for a left winger and Barcelona’s continuing admiration mean the situation could still change rapidly during the closing days of the window.

This feels like a transfer that would require several pieces to fall into place very quickly. Arsenal have an obvious vacancy following Martinelli’s departure, while Barcelona already know what Rashford can offer after his previous loan spell.

The biggest obstacle is Manchester United themselves. They have reintegrated Rashford and are already allowing Zirkzee to leave, so sanctioning another attacking departure would create an immediate problem. Unless Arsenal or Barcelona produce a proposal that changes Manchester United’s position, Rashford staying at Old Trafford remains the more likely outcome.