Arsenal stepping up interest in Marcus Rashford, Mikel Arteta pushing for deal

Arsenal could step up their interest in Marcus Rashford following Barcelona’s recent decision, with Mikel Arteta keen on the player

Barcelona’s decision to step back from a £26 million deal has opened the door for Arsenal. According to Fichajes, Marcus Rashford is a name on Arsenal’s shortlist of wingers ahead of the summer, with Mikel Arteta keen to explore this opportunity.

A new left winger is high on Mikel Arteta’s agenda ahead of the summer, with the Spanish manager eager to strengthen that position. Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have been decent over the last few years, but the Gunners feel they need a change and want to bring in someone with more attacking thrust in the role.

Rashford’s season with Barcelona included 14 goals and 14 assists across all competitions, which demonstrates the attacking output Arteta seeks. The Englishman’s profile aligns with the Gunners’ stated priority on the left wing. Arsenal have been mentioned as a suitor for Marcus Rashford, but the winger’s priority has been Barcelona.

However, Fabrizio Romano recently reported on X that the Catalan giants are not planning to pay the £26 million buy option in Marcus Rashford’s contract, and their addition of Anthony Gordon earlier in the window signals their preference, unless Manchester United lower their demands or agrees to another loan deal.

Arsenal and rivals circle

Arteta is reportedly eager to push through a deal to bring in the £26 million-rated Manchester United misfit, and at that price, he would represent strong value in the current window. The Gunners could point to Rashford’s experience in the Premier League, as well as his performances for Barcelona, as reasons to maintain their interest. However, they may need to address his high wage demands.

Aston Villa are also reportedly interested in Rashford, but Arsenal’s presence could add a different layer to the race. The Gunners’ apparent need for a left winger could see the English international fit perfectly within their plans, but there is also the challenge of negotiating with Manchester United, who may increase their demands when selling to a direct domestic rival.

Arsenal may monitor Rashford’s involvement at the 2026 FIFA World Cup before committing. However, market evolution and competing targets mean a bid remains conditional rather than imminent.