Barcelona retain Marcus Rashford interest, in contact with player

Barcelona remain interested in acquiring the services of Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford, after an impressive loan spell in the 2025/26 season.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Barcelona are open to the possibility of re-signing Marcus Rashford before the transfer window closes. They remain in contact with the winger’s representatives despite rejecting the chance of a permanent move after the end of last season.

The England international enjoyed an impressive campaign in Spain, registering 28 goal contributions across all competitions. Rashford has since returned to Manchester United and is back training with them for the first time in 18 months.

New head coach Michael Carrick has reintegrated him into the first-team squad, with Manchester United currently prepared to use the forward this season. Meanwhile, Barcelona had previously preferred another loan arrangement, while the Red Devils have consistently maintained that they would only consider a permanent departure. That difference in stance could once again become an obstacle if Barcelona decide to make a move.

Will signing Rashford make any sense?

Barcelona have bolstered their attack with Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi. However, both their strikers Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres have left the club, and with Roony Bardghji’s season-ending injury, they remain open to further reinforcement.

Rashford himself would be open to returning to Barcelona, but Manchester United would need convincing to accept another loan proposal, even if it included an obligation to buy.

Raphinha, Gordon and Adeyemi already provide options on the left side. Bringing Rashford back therefore appears difficult to justify unless Barcelona’s priority becomes finding a short-term solution through the centre. That could happen if their pursuit of Julian Alvarez fails to produce a breakthrough and they fail to land an alternative.

Manchester United’s position is equally important. Rashford has returned to the squad and remains their highest-paid player, meaning keeping him would represent a significant financial commitment. Yet without a new winger in place, departing Rashford would leave a squad gap.

That leaves the situation finely balanced. Barcelona have kept the communication channel open, while Rashford remains receptive to another spell in Catalonia. Rashford and Manchester United remain at odds over the transfer structure: the forward is open to another Barcelona spell, but the Red Devils would need either a permanent sale, terms the Catalan giants have been reluctant to accept.