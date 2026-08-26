Al-Hilal reach agreement in principle to sign Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli is closing in on joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal in a big-money deal this summer.

According to an update from Ben Jacobs, talks between Arsenal and Al-Hilal have led to an agreement in principle over a deal for Gabriel Martinelli. The big-spending Saudi Pro League giants are on the cusp of signing the 25-year-old versatile attacker in a deal worth €66 million.

However, per Ben Jacobs, one final obstacle remains before Al-Hilal can complete the deal, as Martinelli has yet to accept personal terms offered by the club. The Blue Waves have submitted a lucrative contract worth €20 million per year, hoping to convince the Arsenal winger to move to the Kingdom Arena.

Gabriel Martinelli and his Arsenal career so far

Gabriel Martinelli has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Arsenal from Ituano Futebol Clube in July 2019. While the 25-year-old was impressive in his first few seasons with the North London club and promised a bright future at the Emirates, he has not been at his best in recent campaigns.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian international produced a decent tally in the 2025/26 season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in only 2,384 minutes of game time in 52 outings across all competitions. However, scoring only one goal in the Premier League may have jeopardised his long-term Arsenal prospects, although his stock remains high, with Al-Hilal among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Martinelli move to the Saudi Pro League?

Al-Hilal’s interest in Gabriel Martinelli makes sense tactically. The Saudi Pro League heavyweights have already added to their attack by signing Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United, but they wanted new wingers on both flanks to compete with Al-Nassr in the title race. They have pursued several wide attackers in recent weeks to strengthen their offensive options.

The Blue Waves have already faced rejection from Iliman Ndiaye, which then forced them to refocus on other targets, with Pedro Neto also emerging as a top option. However, Martinelli has recently become the primary target for Al-Hilal due to his age profile and versatility, with Chelsea’s hefty asking price also contributing to the realignment.

With Arsenal ready to cash in on the Brazilian, a deal has been on the cards, contingent on Martinelli’s stance. Recent reports have claimed that the 25-year-old is open to moving to the Saudi Pro League, and pocketing €20 million-a-year wages may appeal to him. So, all signs point towards the completion of a €66 million deal.