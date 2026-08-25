Gabriel Martinelli closing in on joining Al-Hilal as talks progress

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal remain in talks to sign 25-year-old Brazilian international Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal this summer.

According to a report by Luca Bendoni and Lyall Thomas, talks between Arsenal and Al-Hilal have progressed, with Gabriel Martinelli “seriously considering” moving to the Saudi Pro League if the two clubs reach an agreement. Meanwhile, the Premier League champions want a sell-on clause worth 20 per cent.

Meanwhile, a report by the Daily Mail has revealed that Arsenal and Al-Hilal are closing in on sealing an agreement over a deal worth £55 million. Ben Jacobs also has an update, suggesting that talks between the two clubs have advanced while adding that the Saudi giants are “confident” of signing him soon.

Gabriel Martinelli and his Arsenal career so far

Gabriel Martinelli has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Arsenal from Ituano Futebol Clube in July 2019. While the 25-year-old was impressive early on in his stint with the North London club due to his burst of pace and creativity, he has not been at his best in recent campaigns, particularly in the final third.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian international produced a solid tally in the 2025/26 season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in only 2,384 minutes of game time in 52 outings across all competitions. However, scoring only one goal in the Premier League cost him a spot as a regular, although his stock remains high, with Al-Hilal among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Martinelli move to the Saudi Pro League?

Al-Hilal’s interest in Gabriel Martinelli makes sense. While the Saudi Pro League heavyweights have already reinforced their attack by signing Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United, they want new wingers on both flanks and have thus pursued several wide attackers in the last few weeks to bridge the gap to Al-Nassr.

The Blue Waves have already faced rejection from Iliman Ndiaye, which then forced them to refocus on other targets, with Pedro Neto also emerging as a top option. However, Martinelli has become the primary target for Al-Hilal due to his age profile and versatility (he can play on the left wing and centrally).

Another contributing factor has been the talks to sign Pedro Neto not progressing due to Chelsea’s asking price of £100 million. With Arsenal ready to cash in on the Brazilian, a deal worth £55 million may be on the cards. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Martinelli has also received a contract proposal from Al-Hilal, with other reports suggesting he is open to moving to the club.