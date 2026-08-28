Coventry City revive talks to sign Stephen Mfuni

Coventry City and Manchester City have reignited talks to sign 18-year-old English youth international Stephen Mfuni this summer.

According to an update from Ben Jacobs, Coventry City recently “backed out” of talks to sign Stephen Mfuni earlier this week. The newly promoted Premier League club then signed Ethan Pinnock from Brentford, with reports suggesting they would not sign another centre-back in the final days of the ongoing transfer window.

That provided an opportunity to other prospective suitors to launch a move for Mfuni, with Ben Jacobs suggesting Sheffield United and Swansea City held talks for a deal. Recent reports also linked the Englishman with Derby County and Watford.

Who is Stephen Mfuni?

Stephen Mfuni is among the latest prospects to graduate from the impressive Manchester City youth division, known as the Elite Development Squad. The academy has produced several “elite” prodigies, with a few, like Phil Foden, breaking into the first-team squad and becoming regulars for the senior side.

Mfuni has already made his senior bow for Manchester City, managing 45 minutes in his solitary outing. However, the English defensive prospect gained senior-level experience on loan at Watford in the second half of the 2025/26 season, accumulating 672 minutes of game time in eight appearances. His progress in the second half of that campaign has piqued the attention of several clubs in the ongoing transfer window.

Premier League experience beckoning?

Coventry City’s interest in Stephen Mfuni has been understandable. While the Sky Blues have been active in the market throughout the summer transfer window, even signing two centre-backs so far. The opening-day outing against Arsenal exposed their defensive weaknesses, and they must address that by signing another centre-back.

While recent reports have linked Coventry with the in-demand Fikayo Tomori, securing the AC Milan defender will prove difficult given his links with Aston Villa. Mfuni, with his athleticism and reading of the game, could strengthen Coventry’s bid to remain in the Premier League beyond the 2026/27 season.

The English defensive prospect is expected to move away from Manchester City on loan, and such an arrangement protects City’s interests, even though Mfuni’s long-term prospects do not appear to be bright due to the intense competition for the central defensive spots. Nevertheless, he will now focus on sorting out his future after the revival of talks to join Coventry.