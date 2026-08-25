Watford, Derby County vying for Stephen Mfuni as Coventry City move collapses

Watford and Derby County are considering moves for Manchester City youngster Stephen Mfuni after his proposed switch to Coventry City collapsed.

The 18-year-old defender had appeared set to join Frank Lampard’s side last week, but talkSPORT reports that the deal will no longer go ahead. According to Ben Jacobs, Watford remain a possible destination for Mfuni, while Derby have also entered the race as Manchester City look for another suitable loan move for the highly-rated teenager.

Coventry move falls through

Mfuni’s proposed move to Coventry had progressed far enough for a transfer to appear likely, but the Championship club ultimately changed direction. Alex Crook reports that Coventry instead opted for the greater experience offered by Ethan Pinnock, effectively ending their pursuit of the Manchester City youngster.

That decision has opened the door for other Championship sides to make their move. Watford are now understood to be one of the strongest alternatives, while Derby are also exploring whether Mfuni could strengthen their defensive options for the season. A temporary move would allow the teenager to gain valuable senior experience while remaining part of Manchester City’s long-term plans.

Watford and Derby offer new pathways

For Mfuni, the collapse of the Coventry deal does not appear to have significantly reduced his options. Both Watford and Derby could provide a clearer pathway to regular first-team football than remaining within City’s academy setup.

At 18, consistent senior minutes could prove particularly important as he looks to make the transition from youth football into the professional game. Manchester City are likely to prioritise the destination that can provide the strongest developmental environment rather than simply completing a deal as quickly as possible.

Coventry choosing Ethan Pinnock’s experience over Mfuni’s potential is understandable given their need to avoid relegation, but it may ultimately work in the youngster’s favour. Watford and Derby can both offer a competitive Championship environment, and the key will be which club can provide the most realistic pathway to regular minutes.

For Manchester City, this should be about development rather than simply moving Mfuni out on loan. If either Watford or Derby can give him genuine first-team responsibility, the collapse of the Coventry move could quickly become a blessing in disguise.