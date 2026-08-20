Tottenham set to step up talks to sign Savinho, Omar Marmoush

Tottenham Hotspur will attempt to sign Savinho and Omar Marmoush from Manchester City in the final days of the summer transfer window.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur will accelerate talks with Manchester City over a double deal for Savinho and Omar Marmoush today. The latest report comes in the wake of suggestions from Ben Jacobs that negotiations between the two clubs have advanced this week.

Two players in need of a fresh start

Savinho has experienced frustrations since joining Manchester City from sister club Troyes in a deal worth £30.8 million in July 2024. The 22-year-old arrived at the Etihad with a burgeoning reputation after a solid loan stint with another sister club, Girona, in the 2023/24 season. However, after producing an impressive creative output in his debut campaign, his involvement significantly reduced last term.

The Brazilian international managed only 1,502 minutes across 36 outings in all competitions this term, contributing four goals and three assists. With established players like Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo ahead of him in the pecking order, he faces an uphill battle for regular game time. As for Omar Marmoush, the Egyptian attacker was a rare bright spot in the second half of the 2024/25 season for City.

Despite his ability to reprise any offensive role, Marmoush dropped in the pecking order last season, and he did not even manage 1,500 minutes of game time in 36 appearances across all competitions, chipping in with eight goals and three assists. However, the duo’s struggles have not reduced their popularity in the market, with Tottenham among the prospective suitors vying for their signatures.

London calling?

Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign Savinho last summer, but a deal did not materialise after Pep Guardiola blocked a deal. The continued interest is logical, as the Lilywhites have been searching for a productive wide attacker since parting ways with Son Heung-min twelve months ago. Several wide attackers, including Cody Gakpo, have thus emerged on Tottenham’s wishlist, with the Manchester City playmaker remaining a viable target.

The interest in Omar Marmoush stems from the decision not to complete a permanent move for Randal Kolo Muani, who returned to Paris Saint-Germain before rejoining Juventus. Additionally, Dominic Solanke has struggled to make his mark since arriving from Bournemouth, with persistent fitness issues stunting his progress.

Recent reports have claimed that Enzo Maresca is ready to sanction Savinho’s departure, and a deal has appeared to be a matter of if, not when. With talks to sign Marmoush also progressing, the Manchester City duo should reunite in North London, though executing a double deal remains complicated due to multiple factors.