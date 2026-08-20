Al-Hilal eyeing Gabriel Martinelli swoop, player prefers European stay

Al-Hilal could make a move for Gabriel Martinelli as they look to sign a new winger, although the Brazilian has made his preference clear.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al-Hilal are targeting Gabriel Martinelli, with Arsenal seemingly open to considering a sale. The Gunners could part ways with the winger if they can sign a replacement, while the Brazilian is currently keen to remain at the club or explore a move to another team in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Arsenal are not opposed to selling Martinelli, as demonstrated during Galatasaray’s recent pursuit of the attacker. The Arsenal star reportedly rejected an approach from the Turkish Super Lig champions and appears happy at the club. However, should the player leave the Gunners, he would prefer to join a team in one of Europe’s top five leagues that matches his ambitions.

Al-Hilal in Gabriel Martinelli chase

Al-Hilal have now entered the race, with Fabrizio Romano reporting the development. The Saudi club are searching for a new winger, and according to reports, their current priority is to bring in a player for the left side of their attack, despite signing Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United earlier in the summer.

Al-Hilal had planned to hold talks with Chelsea over Pedro Neto, although his potential asking price may exceed their budget. The interest in Martinelli could represent a shift away from the Portuguese winger, as Al-Hilal may now explore a deal with Arsenal and potentially test the waters with an offer if the Brazilian is open to the move.

The Saudi club also saw Iliman Ndiaye reject an approach, making Martinelli an accessible option. With Arsenal looking for a new left winger this summer and recent links to Juventus’s Kenan Yildiz, there is a possibility that the Gunners could part ways with the 25-year-old if they sign a replacement.

Al-Hilal’s attacking overhaul

Al-Hilal are planning a complete overhaul of their front three amid reports that they are willing to part ways with star striker Karim Benzema. They had been pursuing Ollie Watkins, according to reports, and there are rumours that the Aston Villa star is open to the move. However, the Birmingham-based club are not planning to sell him.

The wing position is currently a priority for Al-Hilal, and they could now attempt to persuade Martinelli to join them. As Romano stated, the Saudi club’s proposal for the Brazilian could be substantial, meaning that the 25-year-old could face a significant decision in the coming days. Arsenal’s willingness to sell, should a suitable replacement arrive, may ultimately determine whether Martinelli’s future lies at the club or elsewhere.