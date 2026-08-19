Fulham submit proposal to sign Natan

Fulham will look to sign 25-year-old Brazilian centre-back Natan from La Liga club Real Betis in the summer transfer window.

According to an update from reputed French journalist Santi Aouna, Natan is the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the final weeks of the window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Real Betis defender.

Per Santi Aouna, Fulham have “made an offer” to sign the South American defender, though they have not put all their eggs in one basket. The West Londoners are also interested in Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, while intermediaries have offered Leonardo Balerdi to them.

Who is Natan?

Natan has established himself as one of the most dependable defenders in La Liga since joining Real Betis from Napoli. Born in Itapecerica da Serra, the 25-year-old spent his formative years in Brazil, passing through the academies at Escolinha AERT, Rio Branco-ES, Porto Vitória, and AA Ponte Preta before graduating from the youth division at CR Flamengo.

However, the Brazilian defender had to bide his time before landing on his feet, as he could not establish a stable foothold until he joined Real Betis. The player has made over 100 appearances for the Andalusian outfit, having been a mainstay at the back for them. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Fulham among his prospective suitors.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Fulham’s interest in Natan makes logical sense. The Cottagers are scouring the market for a centre-back, as Issa Diop has joined Ipswich Town in the ongoing transfer window. Additionally, recent reports have linked Jorge Cuenca with a move away from the West London club, with SL Benfica interested in him.

So, Fulham must pursue a centre-back in the final weeks of the summer transfer window, as Joachim Andersen and Calvin Bassey are the only players in Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad. Several candidates, including Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, have thus emerged on Fulham’s wishlist, with Natan also a viable target.

However, it is unclear if Fulham’s offer to sign the Brazilian defender will be enough to convince Real Betis to part ways with him. Additionally, the Cottagers may face stiff competition for his signature, as recent reports have linked him with Barcelona, Leeds United, and Newcastle United.