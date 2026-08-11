Fulham preparing improved bid to sign Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal

Fulham will look to sign 20-year-old Moroccan youth international Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal from Ligue 1 club Stade Rennais this summer.

According to an update from French journalist Hanif Ben Berkane, Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal is the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 20-year-old Stade Rennais defensive sensation.

While the Marrakech native is keen on moving to the Premier League, the Ligue 1 outfit would prefer not to cash in on him in the coming weeks. Nevertheless, after Rennes rejecting the opening bid, Fulham are ready to return with an improved offer to secure the player’s services.

Who is Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal?

Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal has established himself as one of the best young prospects in Ligue 1 since breaking into the first-team squad at Stade Rennais. The 20-year-old began his youth career in Morocco, passing through the academies at KAC Marrakech and Académie Mohammed VI before moving to France in July 2024. After a loan stint with Amiens SC, he enjoyed his breakthrough at Stade Rennais last season.

The Moroccan centre-back has made 21 appearances for Stade Rennais thus far while chipping in with two goals and one assist. Meanwhile, Boudlal’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Fulham among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

Fulham’s interest in Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal is understandable. The Cottagers are scouring the market for a centre-back, as Issa Diop has joined Ipswich Town this summer. Additionally, Jorge Cuenca reportedly faces an uncertain future at the West London club amid his links with Benfica.

Several centre-backs, including Raphael Le Guen, have thus emerged on Fulham’s wishlist, with Ait Boudlal also a viable target.