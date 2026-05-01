Natan wants La Liga stay amid Barcelona, Newcastle United, West Ham United links

Brazilian defender Natan has been linked with a summer move away from Real Betis, with Barcelona, Newcastle United, and West Ham United vying for his signature.

Real Betis centre-back Natan has impressed in La Liga with an 88% pass accuracy rate and 7 clean sheets this season, attracting the attention of Barcelona, Newcastle United, and West Ham United. According to an update by French journalist Sebastien Vidal, the Brazilian defender wants to continue in Spain, and that will come as a significant boost for the Catalan club.

Barcelona are looking to add more quality and depth to their defensive unit. Signing the South American centre-back could be a shrewd decision. The defender is well settled in La Liga, and he could make an immediate impact given his familiarity with the league. The player is likely to cost around €30-40 million.

The 25-year-old is entering the peak years of his career and will want to compete at a higher level. The opportunity to play for Barcelona will be difficult to turn down. He will want to win league titles and UEFA Champions League trophies with them. Barcelona won the league title last season and are expected to challenge for another crown this campaign.

Natan La Liga 2025/26 stats

Pass accuracy: 88%

88% Clean sheets: 7

7 Tackles per game: 1.1

1.1 Interceptions per game: 1.2

1.2 Balls recovered per game: 3

3 Clearances per game: 6.7

6.7 Duels won per game: 3.7

These statistics demonstrate Natan’s defensive prowess and consistency, particularly his high duel-winning rate and pass accuracy for a centre-back.

Can the Premier League clubs convince Natan?

The opportunity to play in the Premier League can certainly be enticing. However, Newcastle United and the Hammers must now convince the player to change his mind after targeting him in recent weeks. Both Premier League clubs need to improve their defensive units, and the Brazilian would be an excellent addition. However, his preference for Spain will disappoint the English clubs.

Joining Barcelona would allow him to compete at the highest level. Newcastle United are still going through a period of rebuilding, with no guarantee they will fight for trophies next season. As for West Ham, the Hammers are battling for survival in the Premier League. Natan will look to aim higher, and moving to the Catalan club certainly makes more sense for his career trajectory.

That said, Barcelona are facing documented financial difficulties, and it remains uncertain whether they can secure funds for a €30-40 million deal. The Premier League clubs certainly possess the financial resources to complete such a transfer.