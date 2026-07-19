Barcelona in contact with Natan amid Leeds United, Newcastle United links.

Barcelona are continuing to assess defensive options as they look to strengthen their squad without worsening their financial position.

The Catalan club want a centre-back who can contribute immediately but also develop into a long-term figure at the heart of the defence. That search has brought renewed attention to one of La Liga’s most impressive defenders from last season, although competition from the Premier League could complicate any potential move.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are in contact with the representatives of Real Betis centre-back Natan. Sporting director Deco is closely monitoring the 24-year-old and has sought information about his availability, contractual position and interest in a possible move to Camp Nou.

Real Betis, however, have no intention of selling cheaply. The Andalusian club are demanding around €35 million and are prepared to keep the Brazilian unless that valuation is met. Leeds United and Newcastle United are also believed to have monitored Natan closely, while Brentford, Juventus and Roma have previously been linked with the defender.

Real Betis place firm valuation on Natan

Natan established himself as one of Manuel Pellegrini’s most important players last season, making 45 appearances and completing 3,755 minutes across all competitions. His performances represented a significant return on Betis’ investment. The club initially paid Napoli approximately €1 million for his loan before exercising a €9 million purchase option last summer.

Having secured the player for a relatively modest sum, Betis now believe his value has increased dramatically. Although external market estimates reportedly place him closer to €25 million, the Spanish side consider €35 million a fair reflection of his age, performances and future potential.

Betis have already demonstrated their determination to retain the defender by rejecting an offer believed to be worth approximately €27 million during the previous transfer window.

Barcelona face financial and English competition

Natan fits several aspects of Barcelona’s preferred defensive profile. He is physically strong, comfortable defending aggressively and capable of progressing possession from the back.

The Brazilian is also believed to be open to joining Barcelona, but the club’s financial limitations remain the biggest obstacle. The Catalan giants currently regard Betis’ asking price as too high and are not expected to approach €35 million unless their position changes through player sales.

That could give Premier League clubs an advantage. Newcastle possess the financial capacity to meet Betis’ demands, while Leeds could offer the defender a prominent role as they continue strengthening their back line. Betis are also under less pressure to sell following the departures of Nelson Deossa, Sergi Altimira and Nobel Mendy. Those sales have improved the club’s financial flexibility and strengthened their negotiating position.

Natan would be an intelligent signing for Barcelona, but the finances currently favour a Premier League move. Betis have little reason to reduce their valuation, particularly after his excellent first full season in Spain. Newcastle appear the most capable of challenging financially, while Leeds could offer a clearer first-team pathway. Unless Barcelona generate funds quickly, their interest may remain exploratory rather than becoming a concrete transfer attempt.