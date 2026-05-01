Newcastle United rival West Ham United in Natan chase

Newcastle United are ready to enter the race for Real Betis defender Natan and challenge West Ham in the chase, but things could get complicated in the background.

Real Betis are bracing for approaches for their defender Natan amid rising Premier League interest. The South American star could also attract Spanish interest, as he might cost in the region of €30-40 million. As per Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, Newcastle United are the latest to enter the race and challenge West Ham for the defender’s signature, but things could get complicated in the background.

Complications are the word when it comes to the future of defender Natan, as Real Betis could ponder a sale. While he has been a key star for the Spanish side this season, Manuel Pellegrini’s side could look at the prospect of making a handsome profit on their €9 million investment in the defender, as interest continues to rise. They are seeking somewhere between €30-40 million for the Brazilian.

Newcastle United are the latest to enter the race for Natan, as they might anticipate huge interest in their defender Sven Botman. While they remain optimistic about renewing the Dutchman’s contract at St James’ Park, his departure could lead to a search for a left-footed centre-back, and they are keen on Natan.

West Ham United are also keen, alongside others, which could spark a battle between them and Newcastle United, while the report also names Bournemouth. The latter could be in the mix as they are set to lose Marcos Senesi in the summer, and Natan could be an ideal replacement.

West Ham United are interested in signing defenders as part of their shake-up ahead of the new season. While they could potentially offer players like the 25-year-old La Liga centre-back a chance to establish himself in the Premier League, much like Newcastle United, any move from the Hammers will depend on their ability to survive relegation.

What Are the Complications in the Natan Pursuit?

The biggest complication for teams like Newcastle United and West Ham in the pursuit of Natan is the interest from Barcelona. The Catalans are linked with Alessandro Bastoni, but his price tag could prove prohibitive for their transfer plans, whereas they could angle for a move for Natan for considerably less.

Newcastle United and West Ham could also be made aware that Natan seeks to stay in Spain if given the chance, which could see him favour a move to Barcelona. The financial realities, however, will probably dictate the direction of travel for the Brazilian ahead of the summer.