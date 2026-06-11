Leeds United join race to sign Natan from Real Betis this summer

Leeds United will look to sign 25-year-old Brazilian defender Natan from high-flying La Liga club Real Betis this summer.

According to a report by ABC Sevilla via Sport Witness, Natan is the subject of interest from Leeds United. However, the Whites are not alone in the battle for the Real Betis defender’s signature, as Barcelona and West Ham United are also keen on signing him. Meanwhile, the Andalusian outfit will demand around €45 million to part ways with the 25-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

Who is Natan?

Natan has established himself as one of the most reliable defenders in La Liga since joining Real Betis from Napoli. Born in Itapecerica da Serra, the 25-year-old spent his formative years in Brazil, passing through the academies at Escolinha AERT, Rio Branco-ES, Porto Vitória, and AA Ponte Preta before graduating from the youth division at CR Flamengo.

However, the Brazilian defender had to bide his time before landing on his feet, as he could not establish a stable foothold until he joined Real Betis. The player has made over 100 appearances for the Andalusian outfit, having been a mainstay at the back for them. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Leeds United, Barcelona, and West Ham United among his prospective suitors.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Leeds United will pursue a centre-back this summer, as Sebastiaan Bornauw faces an uncertain future at Elland Road. With Daniel Farke succeeding with a back three during the West Yorkshire club’s resurgence in the second half of the 2025/26 season, he needs a long-term replacement for Bornauw. The Real Betis defender has been on Leeds United’s wishlist for a long time, and being left-footed adds to his appeal.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s interest in Natan makes sense. The newly crowned La Liga champions are combing the market for a centre-back, as Andreas Christensen has struggled with persistent fitness issues in the last 18 months. Additionally, Ronald Araujo is no longer a reliable centre-back for the Blaugrana. So, they need a new long-term central defensive partner for Pau Cubarsi.

As for West Ham United, the East London club wanted to sign the Real Betis centre-back in the winter transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as it is unclear if Axel Disasi will complete a permanent move to the London Stadium. Additionally, Jean-Clair Todibo, Konstantinos Mavropanos, and Max Dowman have failed to make their mark during their stints with West Ham.

Meanwhile, it is unclear if Natan’s prospective suitors are ready to pay €45 million to sign him in the coming months. However, Real Betis can justify the high valuation, as a bidding war can lead to a substantial transfer fee. Additionally, their Champions League status enables them to command a significant price.