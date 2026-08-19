Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to join Aston Villa as deal agreed

West Ham United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on the verge of joining Aston Villa on a loan deal with a purchase obligation clause.

According to an update from Graeme Bailey on TEAMtalk, Everton and Fulham were also interested in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with Lazio also briefly considering a move. However, they have lost the battle for the West Ham United defender’s signature, as he has agreed to join Aston Villa, snubbing his other suitors.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and his career so far

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been among the most reliable right-backs in the Premier League of the past decade. The 28-year-old burst into the spotlight after breaking into the first-team squad at Crystal Palace before joining Manchester United, where he was a mainstay at the back for several seasons before West Ham United signed him in a deal worth £15 million in August 2024.

The DR Congo international has been a regular for West Ham, making 65 appearances while chipping in with two goals and eight assists. However, Wan-Bissaka’s future at the East London club has been uncertain since their relegation from the Premier League. The situation has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with a return to the top flight mooted for weeks.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Everton’s pursuit of a right-back has become a theme of the summer transfer window, as they have been searching for a long-term successor to Seamus Coleman. While Jake O’Brien has been solid as a right-back, he is primarily a central defender. So, with Nathan Patterson struggling throughout his stint with Everton, they have been desperate to sign an alternative to O’Brien, with Wan-Bissaka emerging as a target.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s interest in Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been understandable. The Villans are scouring the market for a right-back, as they have loaned Andres Garcia to Getafe this summer. The Spaniard’s exit has left Unai Emery with Matty Cash as the only specialist right-back in his squad. While Ezri Konsa can fill in as a right-back, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners face uncertainty over his future amid his links with Arsenal.

As for Fulham, Timothy Castagne faces an uncertain future at Craven Cottage amid his links with Everton. Additionally, Kenny Tete has been inconsistent in the last two seasons, while fitness issues have also plagued him during this period. The dependable Wan-Bissaka has thus been an option worth considering.

However, Everton and Fulham must realign their focus towards alternate options, as per Fabrizio Romano, Wan-Bissaka has already begun his medical with Aston Villa. The Italian journalist has revealed that the Villans have a busy day ahead, as they will also announce the arrivals of Zion Suzuki and Matteo Ruggeri, thus heavily bolstering their defensive side of things.