Aston Villa revive talks to sign Joao Palhinha amid Newcastle United threat

Aston Villa have revived talks with Bayern Munich over unwanted midfielder Joao Palhinha, with Newcastle United also in the mix.

Aston Villa have revived talks with Bayern Munich over Joao Palhinha, according to The Athletic, with Newcastle United also in the mix. Despite suggestions that a move was dead in the water a few days ago, Unai Emery’s side are not giving up in the prusuit of the Portuguese midfielder, while Newcastle United remain a threat in the background.

Joao Palhinha remains a major target for several Premier League clubs, particularly Aston Villa, who are keen to sign a new midfielder before the transfer deadline. Unai Emery’s side had struggled in their pursuit of the Portuguese international, but they have reopened negotiations with Bayern in an attempt to find a solution.

Palhinha spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Tottenham from Bayern, making 33 Premier League appearances. Spurs decided against making the move permanent. Bayern do not consider the Portuguese midfielder part of their plans for the upcoming season.

Having paid around €51 million for him two years ago, the Bavarian club are now prepared to sell. They would prefer a permanent transfer but could consider a loan if it includes a €30 million purchase option, although Whether Bayern would enforce the option or merely hold it remains unconfirmed.

Aston Villa revive Joao Palhinha talks

Aston Villa had been in negotiations with Bayern for some time, with reports suggesting that the clubs disagreed over the structure and terms of a potential deal. Those reports appeared to be accurate, with Bayern sporting director Max Eberl confirming that an agreement could not be reached on the terms proposed by Villa.

Palhinha had reportedly agreed personal terms with the Birmingham club and appeared keen to join despite interest from elsewhere. He had also rejected an approach from Newcastle United, according to reports, reinforcing his preference for Aston Villa.

Newcastle subsequently opened talks with Bayern according to reports, but Aston Villa’s renewed contact has added another twist to the situation. The Villans’ return to the negotiations suggests that all parties remain interested in finding a solution, although the club have yet to make significant progress.

Why are Aston Villa pursuing Joao Palhinha?

Aston Villa have major issues in midfield ahead of the new season. Boubacar Kamara is only just returning from a serious injury, while Amadou Onana is not expected to recover from his ACL injury until the latter stages of the campaign.

The departure of Youri Tielemans has also increased the need for reinforcements. Palhinha’s Premier League experience and proven defensive stability offer a natural fit alongside younger midfielders.

Villa have signed Joao Gomes from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but they still need another experienced midfielder. Whether the West Midlands outfit will pay around €30 million for a 31-year-old midfielder is not confirmed. The structure of the deal could prove decisive.

Bayern Munich want to protect the value of their investment, while Aston Villa appear to favour a loan with an option to buy. Until the two clubs reach a compromise, Palhinha’s future will remain uncertain.