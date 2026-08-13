Aston Villa, Bayern Munich differing on terms of Joao Palhinha deal

Aston Villa and Bayern Munich are currently differing on the terms of the deal involving 37-cap Portuguese international Joao Palhinha this summer.

According to a report by Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg, SL Benfica and Sporting CP are also interested in Joao Palhinha. The two Primeira Liga heavyweights want to reinforce their first-team squads by signing a holding midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 31-year-old out-of-favour Bayern Munich midfielder.

However, a return to the Premier League appears to be on the cards, with Florian Plettenberg claiming that the former Fulham midfielder is “determined to play for Villa” in the upcoming season. However, while the Villans want to secure an initial loan deal with a purchase option, Bayern would prefer a permanent departure.

Joao Palhinha and his situation

Joao Palhinha is pining for stability despite enjoying a decent loan spell with Tottenham Hotspur last season. The 31-year-old established himself as a mainstay in the middle of the park for the North London club but was in and out of the starting lineup after Thomas Frank’s departure, with Roberto De Zerbi managing his game time judiciously.

Nevertheless, Palhinha, who failed to make his mark after completing a €51 million move to Bayern Munich, accumulated nearly 3,000 minutes of game time in 45 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham while chipping in with seven goals and three assists. The Portuguese midfielder is now eager to find a permanent solution for his future, after Tottenham chose not to complete a permanent deal.

What next?

A return to the Premier League to the Premier League appears to be on the cards. Aston Villa will pursue another midfielder in the coming weeks, even though Johan Manzambi and Joao Gomes have arrived from SC Freiburg and Wolverhampton Wanderers, respectively, this summer. Amadou Onana is a long-term absentee due to a knee injury, while Youri Tielemans has joined Manchester United.

Additionally, Boubacar Kamara has recently returned from a long-term knee injury and cannot play multiple times a week. So, Aston Villa must sign another defender midfielder alongside Joao Gomes, and Palhinha’s Premier League experience makes him an attractive target for the West Midlands club, and he demonstrated his final-third threat during his Tottenham loan spell.

Recent reports have claimed that Palhinha is keen on joining Aston Villa this summer, which Florian Plettenberg has corroborated. However, a summer move to Villa Park will not materialise for Palhinha unless Villa and Bayern Munich find common ground on whether the deal should be structured as a loan with a purchase option or a permanent transfer. Both clubs’ positions are now clear, and the negotiations will turn on resolving this fundamental disagreement.