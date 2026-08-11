Joao Palhinha keen on joining Aston Villa this summer.

Aston Villa have received encouragement in their pursuit of Joao Palhinha, with the Bayern Munich midfielder increasingly interested in moving to Villa Park this summer.

The 31-year-old has emerged as a target for Unai Emery following the serious injury suffered by Amadou Onana, who sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury while representing Belgium at the World Cup.

Discussions between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich are already underway over a potential loan agreement, and according to Sky Sports, although the Bundesliga giants would prefer to sanction a permanent departure. Palhinha has yet to make a final decision on his future, but he is understood to view Aston Villa as one of his most attractive options.

Aston Villa pushing for Palhinha agreement

Aston Villa are hoping the midfielder’s willingness to join them can help unlock negotiations with Bayern. The German giants signed Palhinha from Fulham for around €51 million in 2024 but are now prepared to let him leave after two seasons.

A loan currently appears to be Aston Villa’s preferred route, creating a potential stumbling block given Bayern’s desire for a permanent transfer. However, Palhinha’s stance could strengthen Villa’s negotiating position if he makes it clear that Villa Park is his preferred destination.

The Portugal international also offers something Emery urgently needs following Onana’s injury: Premier League experience and a strong defensive presence in central midfield.

Benfica and Sporting CP also interested

Villa still face competition for Palhinha’s signature as Benfica are interested in taking him back to Portugal, where he could reunite with former Fulham manager Marco Silva. Sporting CP, Palhinha’s boyhood club, have also explored the possibility of bringing him back this summer.

However, Villa are believed to be capable of providing the most attractive overall package, while another spell in the Premier League could appeal to the midfielder. Palhinha spent last season on loan at Tottenham and played an important role in their battle against relegation. Roberto De Zerbi was reportedly interested in keeping him, but Spurs ultimately declined their purchase option after failing to reach an agreement with Bayern.

Onana’s injury has turned midfield reinforcement into a pressing issue for Villa, and Palhinha looks like a sensible short-term solution. At 31, a major permanent investment would carry obvious risk, which explains Villa’s preference for a loan. His Premier League experience means there should be little adaptation required, while his defensive qualities could immediately compensate for Onana’s absence.

Most importantly, Palhinha appears receptive to the move. If Aston Villa can persuade Bayern Munich to compromise on the structure, this has the ingredients of a deal that suits both player and club.