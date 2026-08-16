Newcastle United contact Bayern Munich for Joao Palhinha move, player reassessing stance as Aston Villa move stalls

Newcastle United have made fresh contacts with Bayern Munich for Joao Palhinha, with the Portuguese midfielder reassessing his previous stance.

Newcastle United have reopened talks with Bayern Munich for Joao Palhinha, according to The Athletic, as the experienced midfielder reassesses his stance following stalled Aston Villa negotiations.

Joao Palhinha is available for transfer, with the Portuguese international reportedly reconsidering his earlier rejection of Newcastle’s approach before choosing his next destination. He spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Tottenham from Bayern Munich, making 33 Premier League appearances and playing an important role in helping the team avoid relegation.

However, Bayern do not consider him part of their plans moving forward, making his departure this summer increasingly likely. A return to the Premier League appears to be Palhinha’s preferred option. He previously rejected Newcastle’s approach in favour of joining Aston Villa, according to reports, and has agreed personal terms with the Birmingham club. However, the move has failed to progress.

Newcastle United revive Joao Palhinha interest

Bayern are reportedly demanding around €30 million and are not keen on allowing him to leave on loan. The club’s sporting director has indicated that a move to Aston Villa will not happen under the current terms. However, if the West Midlands club return with a permanent offer, discussions could resume.

Newcastle had previously considered Palhinha as a potential replacement for Bruno Guimarães, but he initially rejected the opportunity. With Bayern now eager to sell and Palhinha reassessing his preferences, Newcastle are well-positioned to revive their interest.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Palhinha is reassessing his earlier decision to reject Newcastle. His next move could depend on how Aston Villa proceed, and if Unai Emery’s side abandon their pursuit, he may become more open to joining the Magpies at St James’ Park.

Contingency targets

Manager Matthias Jaissle wants a reliable holding midfielder after recent key departures, and Palhinha’s holding-midfielder experience addresses this specific gap, a profile Newcastle struggled to fill with targets like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Carlos Baleba.

Brighton could consider selling Carlos Baleba for the right price, with reports suggesting the Cameroon international has been linked with Newcastle United. If the move for Palhinha stalls, Baleba represents Newcastle’s contingency target, but only if Brighton accept a suitable fee.