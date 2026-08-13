Joao Palhinha agrees personal terms with Aston Villa

Joao Palhinha is a step closer to joining Aston Villa, as the 31-year-old Portuguese international has struck an agreement on personal terms with the Bundesliga club.

According to an update by French journalist Sebastien Vidal, Joao Palhinha has “given his green light to Aston Villa” over a possible move in the ongoing transfer window. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder, and they have their sights set on the 31-year-old Bayern Munich outcast.

However, per a report by Florian Plettenberg on Sky Deutschland, Aston Villa’s opening bid to sign Palhinha has not hit the mark, as Bayern Munich have rejected their loan offer. That is because the Bundesliga champions intend to sanction a permanent departure for the out-of-favour midfielder.

Joao Palhinha and his situation

Joao Palhinha is back at a crossroads despite enjoying a decent loan spell with Tottenham Hotspur last season. While the 31-year-old endured a topsy-turvy ride in the 2025/26 season, he established himself as a key figure for the North London club after arriving on loan from Bayern Munich.

Nevertheless, Palhinha, who has failed to make his mark after completing a €51 million move to Bayern Munich, accumulated nearly 3,000 minutes of game time in 45 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham while chipping in with seven goals and three assists. The Portuguese midfielder is now eager to find a solution for his future, after Tottenham decided against sealing a permanent deal.

Will Palhinha return to England this summer?

Despite signing Johan Manzambi and Joao Gomes have arrived from SC Freiburg and Wolverhampton Wanderers, respectively, Aston Villa will pursue another midfielder in the coming weeks. Amadou Onana is a long-term absentee due to a knee injury, while Youri Tielemans joined Manchester United a few weeks ago.

Additionally, Boubacar Kamara has recently returned from a long-term knee injury and cannot play multiple times a week. So, Aston Villa must sign another defender midfielder to line up alongside Joao Gomes, and Palhinha’s Premier League experience makes him an attractive target for the West Midlands club. After demonstrating his final-third threat during his loan spell with Tottenham, his appeal has grown.

Recent reports have claimed that Palhinha is keen on joining Aston Villa this summer, and with personal terms no longer an issue, a summer move to Villa Park is on the cards. However, a deal will not materialise unless Villa and Bayern Munich find common ground on whether the deal should be structured as a loan with a purchase option or a permanent transfer.