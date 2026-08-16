Crystal Palace eyeing Fares Chaibi move, ready to make offer

Crystal Palace are interested in Fares Chaibi ahead of the final stages of the summer transfer window, with Eintracht Frankfurt expecting approaches for the winger.

Crystal Palace are keen on signing Eintracht Frankfurt’s Fares Chaibi ahead of the 2026/27 season, according to Bild via Sport Witness. The Algeria international is admired by manager Pierre Sage, with the Eagles expected to submit a bid as Frankfurt anticipate approaches for the 23-year-old attacker.

The Eagles have been active in the transfer market, both in terms of arrivals and departures, with several stars leaving and new players coming in. They recently agreed a deal for Anan Khalaili from Club Brugge, while the South London club also secured a rare swap deal with Everton that saw Dwight McNeil join the club and Brennan Johnson move in the opposite direction.

Crystal Palace have several key objectives to address ahead of the new campaign, with Pierre Sage tasked with performing well in the Europa League without losing ground in the Premier League. In recent seasons, several mid-table teams that have qualified for Europe have struggled domestically, something the French manager will hope to avoid.

Chaibi’s fit and Crystal Palace’s attacking needs

Crystal Palace are still eager to strengthen their attacking options and are pursuing Eintracht Frankfurt’s Fares Chaibi. The versatile attacker operates on the wings or as an attacking midfielder, fitting Sage’s tactical system.

Chaibi enjoyed a strong World Cup campaign with Algeria, starting all of their matches at the summer tournament. Frankfurt were expecting significant offers for the 23-year-old following his performances during the summer, and Palace are now believed to be serious about signing him.

No official talks or bids have occurred, but Crystal Palace are widely expected to submit an offer in the coming weeks. Frankfurt have not indicated an asking price for the attacker. However, the German club are likely to demand a substantial fee given that Chaibi is under contract until 2028.

Crystal Palace’s transfer plans

Crystal Palace have made several necessary signings, and their pursuit of Chaibi further indicates their desire to build a deeper squad across the pitch. Regardless of whether the Algerian arrives, the Eagles have made several moves, having also signed Evann Guessand following his loan spell since January.

Everton have been linked with Daniel Munoz, according to reports. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have strengthened the right wing-back position with the arrival of Khalaili and have an agreement to sign USMNT star Zavier Gozo, which could allow the Colombian to leave.

There are also persistent doubts over Jean-Philippe Mateta’s future, with the French striker set to begin the season with only one year remaining on his contract.