Evann Guessand closing in on rejoining Crystal Palace on loan

Evann Guessand is closing in on rejoining Crystal Palace from Aston Villa, this time on a season-long loan deal.

According to a report by Jacob Tanswell on The Athletic, Evann Guessand remains the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Aston Villa forward.

Earlier in the summer transfer window, Crystal Palace had the option to complete a permanent move for the Ivorian winger for £28 million following the conclusion of his loan spell last season. However, the South London club chose not to exercise the clause, and they have only recently rekindled their interest in the player, approaching Aston Villa for another loan arrangement.

Evann Guessand and his struggles in the Premier League

Evann Guessand has struggled to make his mark since joining Aston Villa from OGC Nice in a deal worth £30.4 million last summer. The 25-year-old arrived in the Premier League with hype surrounding him after an impressive stint with Nice. However, he could manage only 1,297 minutes of game time in 21 outings for the West Midlands club (with two goals) before joining Crystal Palace on loan in January this year.

The stint with Palace was not fruitful either, as the Ivory Coast international managed only 663 minutes of game time in 14 appearances while scoring twice. Nevertheless, the player has convinced the South London club to return for his signature in the final weeks of the transfer window.

London return on the horizon?

Crystal Palace once seemed ready to launch a permanent move for Evann Guessand this summer. The revived interest makes sense, as Christantus Uche has returned to Getafe after a frustrating loan spell in the 2025/26 season. Additionally, the Eagles are worried about Jean-Philippe Mateta’s long-term future amid his links with Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United.

Guessand, who can reprise any role in the final third, is thus an option worth considering, as his versatility makes him a potential asset for Pierre Sage, who prefers having well-rounded players in his squad.

While the risk of irregular game time remains after an underwhelming loan stint in the second half of the 2025/26 season, Guessand’s prospects at Crystal Palace are brighter than at Aston Villa. With the two clubs working towards an agreement, an official announcement should not be too far away.