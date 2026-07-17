Crystal Palace still contemplating Evann Guessand summer move

Crystal Palace’s summer recruitment plans remain fluid as Pierre Sage and the club’s hierarchy continue assessing opportunities in the transfer market.

While strengthening several priority positions remains the immediate focus, Crystal Palace have deliberately kept their options open regarding a player who made a positive impression during a brief spell at Selhurst Park last season.

The Eagles are expected to revisit a number of previous loan deals once their primary transfer business is completed, particularly where players have already demonstrated they can adapt to the club’s style and dressing-room environment.

Evann Guessand is one such player, according to Sky Sports. Although Crystal Palace allowed both their obligation and option to buy the Aston Villa forward to expire earlier this summer, the club have not completely ruled out returning for the Ivory Coast international later in the transfer window.

Guessand spent the second half of the 2025/26 season on loan in South London, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 14 appearances before a knee injury suffered in April disrupted what had been an encouraging spell.

Under the terms of the agreement, Palace would have been obliged to sign the 25-year-old for £28 million had he reached eight goal contributions during his loan. Failing that, they also held an option to complete a permanent transfer for £28.5 million, but ultimately decided against activating the clause.

That decision was not viewed as a reflection of the player’s performances. Instead, Palace have prioritised strengthening other areas of the squad before reconsidering attacking additions later in the window.

Guessand remains highly regarded at Selhurst Park

Despite not making the move permanent immediately, Guessand left a positive impression on Palace’s coaching staff and recruitment department. His versatility proved particularly valuable. Comfortable playing through the middle, on either wing or as a supporting forward, Guessand offered Glasner multiple tactical solutions during his loan spell while also contributing to the club’s successful UEFA Conference League campaign.

His physicality, willingness to press defenders and ability to carry the ball over long distances fit naturally within Palace’s high-energy style of play. Although his numbers were modest, the coaching staff recognised qualities that extended well beyond goals and assists.

The injury he suffered in April also played a significant role in how his loan concluded. Before that setback, Guessand had begun establishing himself as an increasingly important option within Palace’s attacking rotation.

Aston Villa still face a decision

Guessand’s future now rests largely with Aston Villa. Having returned to Villa Park following his loan spell, he remains under contract but is not currently guaranteed a significant role under Unai Emery.

Should Aston Villa decide to reshape their attacking options later this summer, Guessand could once again become available, potentially creating an opportunity for Palace to revive negotiations under different financial terms. For now, Palace’s recruitment focus lies elsewhere, but sources indicate the door has not been closed completely.

Allowing the option to expire does not necessarily mean Crystal Palace have ended their interest. In fact, it may simply reflect sensible squad planning. If Villa become more flexible on the asking price later in the window, Palace could secure a player who could fit Pierre Sage’s system without committing early to a sizeable fee. Guessand may not be the club’s immediate priority, but this feels like a transfer story that could easily resurface before deadline day.