Crystal Palace, Everton agree swap deal for Brennan Johnson, Dwight McNeil

Everton are on the verge of signing Brennan Johnson, with Dwight McNeil heading to Crystal Palace after the clubs reached an agreement for a swap deal.

Crystal Palace and Everton are closing in on completing a swap deal involving Brennan Johnson and Dwight McNeil, as the two Premier League sides have reached an agreement, according to a report by Sky Sports.

Both players have been given the green light to undergo a medical as an agreement has been reached. The two Premier League clubs are looking to address weaknesses in their squads without relying solely on conventional transfer deals.

McNeil nearly joined Crystal Palace on Deadline Day in January, but paperwork issues blocked the move; the club have since revived interest, with the 26-year-old viewed as an ideal solution for their lack of options on the left flank.

Why a swap deal makes sense for both clubs

While the Eagles do have multiple versatile forwards, they lack a natural left-winger. As a result, McNeil is seen as an ideal fit for their setup. The English winger is understood to appeal to manager Pierre Sage and the club’s technical team.

Johnson, meanwhile, is heading for the exit just months after Crystal Palace paid Tottenham £35 million to sign him in January. The Wales international struggled to make the desired impact at Selhurst Park, despite featuring regularly during the second half of the season.

The 26-year-old was involved in almost every game (26 appearances) after arriving in South London but failed to score, raising questions over whether he is an ideal fit for their setup. A move to Everton could provide him with an opportunity to rebuild his confidence.

Meanwhile, the Toffees are understood to be prepared to take that gamble as they look to improve their options in wide areas. Iliman Ndiaye’s futurer remains uncertain, while Jack Grealish’s return following his successful loan spell is not yet guaranteed.

Johnson’s versatility appeals to David Moyes; primarily a right-winger, he can operate across the frontline and provide options in several attacking positions. The swap addresses both clubs’ attacking needs. Crystal Palace gain a natural left-winger while Everton acquire a player they have admired in previous windows.