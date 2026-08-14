Real Betis eyeing summer move for Mathys Tel

Real Betis could approach Tottenham over a loan move for Mathys Tel in an effort to strengthen their squad and aid the player’s development.

Real Betis are ready to test Tottenham with a loan offer for Mathys Tel, according to El Correo via Sport Witness, seeking to boost the French attacker’s development and strengthen their own squad ahead of the new season.

Mathys Tel may have underperformed since his arrival in north London, Roberto De Zerbi’s heavy use of him during pre-season suggested that he could become a regular attacker. Mathys Tel initially joined Tottenham on loan in January 2025, before Spurs signed him permanently for £30 million last summer.

However, his starting place remains uncertain, meaning Spurs could be forced to consider his future during the final stages of the transfer window. The 21-year-old is reportedly unhappy and will be assessing his options, with Real Betis emerging as a potential suitor.

Real Betis interested in Mathys Tel

Tel has attracted interest from several clubs this summer, with FC Porto reportedly among those interested. However, those links cooled over time, while Galatasaray also showed interest, although Spurs appeared to favour keeping him.

With Tel coming off an underwhelming season and Tottenham eager to challenge for a place in the top four or five, they are exploring various attacking options in the market. Real Betis are surprise suitors at this stage, with the Spanish club keen to improve their attack by bringing in the versatile French forward.

Betis are reportedly ready to submit a loan offer for Tottenham’s consideration. They believe that regular playing time would boost the player’s value, which may appeal to Spurs. It remains unclear whether the loan proposal would include a purchase option, but the Andalusian outfit appear to be targeting a similar arrangement to the one they reached with Manchester United for Antony 18 months ago.

Will Tottenham let Mathys Tel leave?

Mathys Tel could consider his future at Tottenham and may feel that his current involvement in the team is partly due to several injured players being unavailable. Spurs will soon welcome back key attackers such as Dejan Kulusevski and Mohammed Kudus, while they are also reportedly linked with Folarin Balogun. The arrival of the USMNT international or another striker could further threaten Tel’s place in the centre-forward role.

Tel also prefers playing on the left wing, and Tottenham’s reported interest in Cody Gakpo would not improve his situation. Therefore, the 21-year-old’s future remains uncertain, with Tottenham likely to study any offer from Real Betis before making a decision. Tel will also be eager to understand his immediate prospects under De Zerbi, particularly if further attacking arrivals take place.