FC Porto eyeing summer move for Mathys Tel

FC Porto will look to sign 21-year-old French attacker Mathys Tel from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, with a loan deal possible.

According to an update by Brazilian journalist Joao van Boysen, Mathys Tel is the subject of interest from FC Porto. The Primeira Liga champions are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old Tottenham Hotspur winger.

The report by Joao van Boysen has suggested that the Portuguese giants are the “main interested party” to sign the Frenchman this summer. Meanwhile, Tel is ready to leave Tottenham in the coming weeks, with Bournemouth, Eintracht Frankfurt, and LOSC Lille also vying for his signature.

How has Mathys Tel fared at Tottenham?

Mathys Tel has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Bayern Munich. The Sarcelles native spent most of his formative years in his France and graduated from the youth division at Stade Rennais. However, the 21-year-old failed to establish a foothold at Bayern Munich after moving to the Allianz Arena in July 2022.

Tottenham finally handed an escape route to Tel in February 2025, initially completing a loan deal before sealing a permanent move for €35 million last summer. However, the French attacker has yet to become a regular starter for Tottenham, and he managed only 1,688 minutes of game time in 38 outings in the 2025/26 season while chipping in with four goals and two assists. Nevertheless, hisstock is high, with Porto among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Tel opt for a move to Portugal?

FC Porto’s interest in Mathys Tel is understandable. The 2025/26 Primeira Liga winners are scouring the market for a wide attacker, as they are in a difficult position surrounding William Gomes’s long-term future. The Brazilian winger is a target for several high-profile clubs, with Atletico Madrid reportedly joining the race to sign him.

So, Francesco Farioli wants an attacker who can fulfil multiple roles in the final third. Tel has thus emerged as a viable target for FC Porto, with the Portuguese outfit mulling over an initial loan deal with an option to buy him on a permanent deal next year.