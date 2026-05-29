Mathys Tel wants Tottenham stay amid exit links

Mathys Tel is ready to stay at Tottenham and make his case under new boss Roberto De Zerbi amid exit links ahead of the summer.

Mathys Tel has been among a host of Spurs players who have had a disappointing season, but the Frenchman is keen to stay at the club and continue his development. As per Sky Sports, the attacker could attract interest from elsewhere, but he wants to play at Tottenham and grow in a more stable environment.

Tottenham’s nightmare season came to an end on Sunday when they narrowly secured safety with a win over Everton. Now, the club will make plans to strengthen a disjointed squad to ensure they are never in this situation again, while aiming to return to the top tier of the Premier League.

While there are some expected exits and rumours of incoming players, one star who wants to stick around is Mathys Tel. The French attacker was linked with an exit back in January when he was put through the wringer by former manager Thomas Frank. Spurs had no interest in letting him leave then, especially with injuries and the need for squad depth paramount at that stage of the campaign.

Why does Mathys Tel want to stay at Tottenham?

At the time in January, Fenerbahce were also keen, but since that window, Tel has shown decent improvement in his game. Injuries to Wilson Odobert, as well as Dominic Solanke, Richarlison and others, pushed the Frenchman towards regular game time, although he started only 13 of the 31 league games he featured in, contributing four goals and one assist.

Tel could attract fresh suitors ahead of the summer, but he wants to stay at Tottenham and begin a new chapter in a stable environment. Stability has not been Spurs’ strong trait this term, as they went through several managers before landing on Roberto De Zerbi, and the inconsistent 21-year-old is keen to work under the Italian.

Are Tottenham stable now?

Since the sacking of Ange Postecoglou following the Europa League triumph last summer, Spurs appointed Thomas Frank. After a lack of progress under the Dane, they turned to Igor Tudor on an interim basis, only for the Croatian to leave following poor results.

Spurs eventually convinced De Zerbi to take charge and handed the Italian a lucrative five-year deal. There is a belief that the former Brighton boss will bring the required stability to the team moving forward, which may prove to be a key factor in attracting and retaining important players during the summer.