Galatasaray eyeing summer move for Mathys Tel

Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray are mulling over signing 21-year-old French forward Mathys Tel from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to an update by Turkish journalist Serhan Turk via Haber Sarikirmizi, Mathys Tel is the subject of interest from Galatasaray. The 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig winners are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old Tottenham Hotspur winger.

Per Serhan Turk, Galatasaray will attempt to sign a striker in the coming weeks, as they must fill Mauro Icardi’s void, and the Turkish giants have “followed” the Frenchman for two years. Okan Buruk is understood to have approved the move, though they will reportedly face stiff competition from Bundesliga clubs.

How has Mathys Tel fared at Tottenham?

Mathys Tel has endured a frustrating journey since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Bayern Munich. The Sarcelles native spent most of his formative years in France and graduated from the youth division at Stade Rennais. However, the 21-year-old failed to establish a foothold at Bayern Munich after moving to the Allianz Arena in July 2022.

Tottenham finally handed an escape route to Tel in February 2025, initially completing a loan deal before sealing a permanent move for €35 million last summer. However, the French attacker has yet to become a regular starter for Tottenham, and he managed only 1,688 minutes of game time in 38 outings in the 2025/26 season while chipping in with four goals and two assists. Nevertheless, his stock is high, and a Turkish move may be on the cards.

Will Tel opt for a move to Portugal?

Galatasaray’s long-standing interest in Mathys Tel is understandable. The 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig winners are combing the market for a striker, as they have seen Mauro Icardi depart as a free agent. Several candidates, including Omar Marmoush, have thus emerged on Galatasaray’s wishlist.

The report by Serhan Turk has revealed Matviy Ponomarenko as a target for Galatasaray. However, Tel is a more viable target, as he has significant experience in the UEFA Champions League, and his age profile makes him potentially a long-term solution. The Frenchman’s ability to reprise any attacking role adds to his appeal, with Okan Buruk also appreciating that quality.

However, recent reports have suggested that Tottenham would prefer to keep the youngster despite his frustration. That creates an obstacle for Galatasaray ahead of talks with the North London club for the French attacker’s signature.