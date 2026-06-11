Tottenham are not entirely open to parting ways with Mathys Tel just yet, despite speculation and reported interest from domestic rivals.

Tottenham are hesitant to sell Mathys Tel permanently this summer, though manager Roberto De Zerbi’s backing may not guarantee his future if the fee justifies a sale, with Bournemouth and Porto circling.

Tottenham remain undecided on Mathys Tel’s future as the transfer window opens, with the French attacker’s destiny at the club hinging on broader squad strategy. According to TeamTalk, Spurs are reportedly hesitant to part ways with the attacker permanently, and Roberto De Zerbi has indicated a preference to retain him as part of his long-term project, though the manager’s preference does not rule out a sale if the valuation aligns with the club’s exit threshold.

The French attacker joined from Bayern Munich on an initial loan deal back in January 2025, which Tottenham later made permanent for a reduced fee in the region of €35 million, as reported by Fabrizio Romano on X, while signing a six-year deal. Tel’s four goals in 31 league appearances have drawn scrutiny over whether the investment can be justified.

What next for Mathys Tel?

Per TeamTalk, Spurs are exploring options including a loan with a buy option of £30–40 million or an outright sale in that price range. However, they are hesitant to make a decision at this stage, as Spurs believe the €35 million attacker can still improve his market value, especially given the inflation in the current transfer market.

Roberto De Zerbi reporteldy views Tel as a part of his long term vision at the club, and that could be an effective way to start thinking about his immediate future.

Who are interested in Mathys Tel?

Should Tottenham decide to part ways, either on loan or permanently, there are a few clubs showing interest. Bournemouth, per TheHardTackle reporting, are keen on signing the attacker, as they look to reshape their squad ahead of the summer.

FC Porto are reportedly interested in bringing him in as well. The next 2-3 weeks will clarify Spurs’ strategy, with De Zerbi’s tactical vision and available budget determining whether Tel stays, joins Bournemouth or Porto, or departs on loan.