Bournemouth make move to sign Mathys Tel

Bournemouth are reportedly interested in Mathys Tel, who could seek an exit from Tottenham this summer to re-establish himself.

Mathys Tel is expected to decide his future at Tottenham, with a possible exit on the cards. The French forward is eager to establish himself as a regular, whether at Spurs or elsewhere. As per Sebastian Vidal, Bournemouth are in contention for the attacker, with talks reportedly underway to explore a potential deal.

Roberto De Zerbi has several decisions to make as the new Spurs boss reshapes his squad ahead of the new season. The Italian must assess multiple players, including Mathys Tel, who has been fairly modest since his £30 million permanent move from Bayern Munich last summer.

The Frenchman registered four goals and two assists from 38 appearances across all competitions, with most of his goal contributions coming in the league. Different managers at Spurs have used him in a variety of roles, primarily on the left wing or as a centre-forward. Despite featuring in his preferred positions, the attacker has not fully delivered on his potential, which could largely be attributed to irregular minutes.

Bournemouth to chase Mathys Tel?

Bournemouth have emerged as a surprise contender for Tel, with Sebastian Vidal suggesting the Cherries have already initiated dialogue to explore a move. However, the seriousness of those discussions remains unclear, as the club may simply be assessing the availability of the 21-year-old Tottenham attacker.

Vidal also suggests that Tel is considering a departure to secure regular game time and re-establish himself as a key player elsewhere. Therefore, Bournemouth could pursue a deal if the conditions suit them, although they are unlikely to overpay.

Are Tottenham ready to sell Mathys Tel?

Tottenham are reportedly interested in Savinho, which could indicate that De Zerbi is keen to strengthen the wings in the upcoming summer window. While Spurs are well stocked in the centre-forward position, it remains to be seen whether the Italian coach will sanction the sale of the former Bayern Munich forward.

FC Porto were also reportedly interested earlier, while Vidal claims there are more teams closely monitoring his situation. As for Bournemouth, they could once again target attackers with high potential for the future, making a move for Tel a plausible option.