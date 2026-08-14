Lyon, Marseille make approach for Soungoutou Magassa move

The race to sign 22-year-old French midfielder Soungoutou Magassa from West Ham United continues to intensify, with Ligue 1 clubs entering the battle.

According to a report by French outlet Foot Mercato, Lyon and Marseille are interested in Soungoutou Magassa. The two Ligue 1 clubs are keen on reinforcing their first-team squads by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old West Ham United prospect.

Per Foot Mercato, Lyon and Marseille have submitted enquiries for a possible deal, though they have yet to formalise their interest with an official bid. The report has also revealed rival interest from other well-known clubs like Eintracht Frankfurt, Galatasaray, and Juventus.

How has Soungoutou Magassa fared at West Ham United?

Soungoutou Magassa has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining West Ham United from AS Monaco in a deal worth €17 million in the summer transfer window. Born in Stains, the 22-year-old passed through the academies at FC Sucy, RC Joinville, Saint-Maur Lusitanos, and FC Gobelins before graduating from the youth division at AS Monaco.

The French midfield prospect rose in prominence during his spell with AS Monaco, but he has managed only 1,259 minutes of game time in 26 appearances thus far for West Ham. However, Magassa’s stock remains high, with Lyon and Marseille among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Ligue 1 return on the horizon?

Lyon’s pursuit of Soungoutou Magassa is strategically curious given their stacked midfield unit, with Tyler Morton, Tanner Tessman, and Corentin Tolisso among reliable performers for Les Gones. Recent reports have also suggested that they are “doing everything” to keep Tessman amid his links with Premier League clubs, suggesting they may be planning exits or squad rotation. Nevertheless, Lyon would prefer to sign another midfielder this summer.

As for Marseille, Bruno Genesio’s midfield options have thinned following Bilal Nadir’s free-agent departure. Marseille face stronger competitive pressure than Lyon, as Geoffrey Kondogbia, at 32, is in the final chapter of his career, leaving limited established alternatives. Recent reports have linked Marseille with several midfielders, including David Ozoh, and Magassa is also a viable target.

Magassa’s prior Ligue 1 spell with AS Monaco should ease transition, and Foot Mercato’s suggestion of West Ham’s financial pressure following relegation from the Premier League suggests a return to his homeland could materialise.