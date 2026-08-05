Marseille in transfer tussle to sign David Ozoh

Marseille are all set to battle Derby County, Hull City, and FC Koln in their pursuit of Crystal Palace midfield sensation David Ozoh.

Marseille have entered the race to sign Crystal Palace midfielder David Ozoh, setting up a four-way battle for one of the Eagles’ brightest academy graduates. According to Football Insider, the Ligue 1 club are interested in signing the 21-year-old on a permanent deal and are preparing an offer alongside Derby County, Hull City, and Bundesliga side FC Koln.

All four clubs are ready to test the Eagles’ resolve, although the South London outfit are yet to make a final decision on the midfielder’s future. Ozoh has caught the eye of new Palace manager Pierre Sage during pre-season preparations, raising the possibility that he could still earn a place in the first-team squad.

However, sources indicate that the Eagles would be willing to consider a sale if they receive an offer that reflects the player’s potential. The timing is significant. Ozoh enters the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park. Rather than risk losing him for a reduced fee or on a free transfer in the future, Palace could decide to cash in this summer while interest in the midfielder continues to grow.

Multiple top clubs are after Ozoh

The England-born youngster has been with Crystal Palace since the age of eight and worked his way through the club’s academy before making 13 senior appearances. Although first-team opportunities have been limited, he remains highly regarded because of his physical presence, technical ability and potential.

He was officially promoted to their first team in the summer of 2024, and shortly after, he ended up moving to Derby County on loan. He has spent the last two seasons at the Championship club and has continued his development under both Paul Warne and John Eustace.

The young defensive midfielder has been involved in 47 matches and has even bagged three goals. While injuries ruined his first season at the club, he had quite an impact last time out. His performances have impressed key figures at Pride Park, and they want to sign him permanently.

Derby were initially considered the favourites. However, the competition has intensified considerably. Hull City, newly promoted to the Premier League, have joined the race, while FC Koln are monitoring the midfielder as they look to strengthen their squad.

Marseille’s interest adds another intriguing option, with the French giants able to offer the opportunity to compete at the highest level, an appeal that may outweigh Derby’s familiarity. With Arthur Vermeeren returning to his parent club, the Ligue 1 outfit might be looking to fill that void by signing Ozoh.

With multiple clubs preparing bids and Crystal Palace weighing up whether to keep or sell one of their academy products, the midfielder’s future is likely to become clearer in the coming weeks.